PULLMAN — The game was so dramatic Anthony Gordon and Washington State fans didn’t get a chance to savor his two latest records.
But they were major ones.
Gordon broke the Pac-12 single-season records for passing yards and passing touchdowns Saturday in the Cougars’ 54-53 win against Oregon State.
“Pretty awesome — I haven’t really had time to reflect on it,” Gordon said. “But the individual awards aren’t really all that important to me, to be honest. But just reflecting on it a little bit, it just goes to show, if you keep your head down and work hard, anything is possible. My (career) situation looked kind of dark at the beginning.”
With a regular-season game and evidently a bowl game still to come, Gordon pushed his 2019 yardage total to 4,920 to break the conference record set last year by his predecessor, Gardner Minshew, who finished with 4,779.
Gordon also threw for six touchdowns to push his season total to a Pac-12-record 45. The old mark of 43 had been shared by Jared Goff of California (2015) and Jake Browning of Washington (2016).
MAZZA MISSES — Cougars place-kicker Blake Mazza missed a field goal for the first time this season, going wide left on a 48-yard attempt early in the second quarter.
The sophomore is now 18-for-19 this year.
ARCONADO OUT, THEN IN — One of the Cougars’ top receiving threats, Brandon Arconado, missed a large chunk of the game with an arm injury, but returned late in the contest to aid a Wazzu rally.
He finished with three catches for 39 yards.
