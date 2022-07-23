Houston Astros closing pitcher Hector Neris, right, greets catcher Martin Maldonado, left, and first baseman Yuli Gurriel after the team's 5-2 win in a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh walks off the field after he struck out swinging with the bases loaded to end the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford places his batting pads into his helmet after he flew out with a runner on base to end the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford walks off the field after he flew out with a runner on base to end the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, left, is greeted by Jeremy Pena (3) after Altuve hit a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez, center, looks on as first baseman Ty France, left, greets former Mariners outfielder Mike Cameron, right, after Cameron threw out a first pitch of the baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Houston Astros' Aledmys Diaz scores on a single by Jake Meyers during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado gestures after scoring on his solo home run, next to Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 22, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales (7) stands on the mound as Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez reacts as he rounds the bases after he hit a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Associated PressSeattle catcher Cal Raleigh walks off the field after he struck out swinging with the bases loaded to end the eighth inning of Friday’s game against Houston. Raleigh went 0-for-4 in the game.
Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
SEATTLE — The Houston Astros ended the Seattle Mariners’ winning streak at 14 games, with Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez homering in a 5-2 victory Friday.
Seattle scratched breakout rookie Julio Rodríguez from the lineup moments before first pitch with left wrist soreness, then lost their first game since July 1. The team was one win shy of matching the 2001 Mariners for the longest winning streak in franchise history.
Houston stretched its American League West advantage over second-place Seattle to 11 games.
“The crowd was into it,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “They were trying to urge them on for No. 15. But I’m just glad that we held on and won the game.”
Altuve led off the game with a homer against starter Marco Gonzales, Alvarez added another solo shot in the fourth, his 28th of the year, and Martin Maldonado connected in the fifth for a 3-0 lead.
Alvarez scored Altuve with a sacrifice fly later in the fifth, and Jake Myers had an RBI single in the sixth for a 5-0 advantage.
Gonzales (5-10) was charged with all five runs in 5ž innings, with nine hits allowed.
Ty France hit a solo homer for Seattle in the sixth inning against Jose Urquidy (9-4).
Urquidy threw 105 pitches in six innings, allowing one earned run on four hits with three strikeouts.
Baker was happy to get six innings out of Urquidy against the Mariners, who already had beaten him three times this season.
In his previous start against Seattle on June 8, Urquidy allowed seven hits and five runs in 4 innings in a 5-3 loss.
“He gave us six innings, and it didn’t look like it there for a while, because his pitch count got kind of high,” Baker said. “So yeah, that was big for Urquidy and us.”
Urquidy now has thrown seven straight quality starts.
Eugenio Suarez drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth to pull the Mariners within three, but shortstop Jeremy Peña made a leaping grab to take away a hit from Kyle Lewis, and Houston pitcher Ryne Stanek struck out Cal Raleigh to end the threat.
“I thought, ‘He has no chance,’” Altuve said of Peña’s leaping grab. “I think that was the play of the game. If that ball goes through, it’s probably a different story.”
The Mariners left nine runners on base.
“Tonight was a ton of intensity,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “I loved our at-bats throughout the course of the game. We put a ton of pressure on them, we just couldn’t quite get the big hit.”
J-ROD SITS — The 21-year-old Rodríguez was pulled from the lineup days after a breakout show at the All-Star Home Run Derby.
Servais said that Rodriguez jammed his wrist on a stolen base attempt against Texas on Sunday, and his status is day-to-day.
LEWIS UP, UPTON OUT — Seattle activated outfielder Kyle Lewis from the seven-day injured list after he recovered from a concussion and optioned outfielder Justin Upton to Triple-A. Upton refused the assignment and elected free agency.
Lewis was hit in the head by a pitch from Urquidy on May 28.
TRAINER’S ROOM — Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger (ankle) began a rehab assignment with Single-A Everett. Seattle placed Haniger on the IL on April 30, when he suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain in a game against the Marlins. Haniger has played in just nine games this season.
UP NEXT — Astros right-hander Justin Verlander faces Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert today. Verlander has an MLB-best 12 wins this season and a 1.89 ERA. Gilbert’s most recent start came against Texas on July 16, when he allowed four hits and one earned run in five innings.