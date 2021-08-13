SEATTLE — Marco Gonzales pitched a two-hitter, and J.P. Crawford and Jake Fraley homered Thursday as the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-1.
Gonzales (4-5) allowed Charlie Culberson’s two-out homer in the second inning, followed by Jason Martin’s single. He retired Andy Ibanez on a groundout, then faced the minimum number of batters in the final seven innings — helped by a double play that followed his only walk of the game.
The left-hander struck out pinch-hitter Jonah Heim in an eight-pitch at-bat to conclude his 108-pitch gem, getting a standing ovation from the crowd after his third career complete game.
“It was awesome,” left fielder Fraley said. “I didn’t have to do anything. I just stood out there and relaxed.”
Gonzales, who hasn’t lost since July 3, struck out nine in helping the Mariners to their 28th come-from-behind win. Each of Seattle’s past nine games has been decided by two runs or fewer.
The starter appeared at his postgame news conference wearing a pair of puffy Incredible Hulk hands. He said he shook off catcher Cal Raleigh just three or four times.
“We were ahead in the count,” Gonzales said. “I think you can credit that to attacking the zone early and trusting all of our pitches.”
The Rangers have lost seven of eight overall and 16 of their past 17 on the road.
Texas manager Chris Woodward didn’t give Gonzales all the credit — instead taking issue with his team’s passivity at the plate.
“He gave us a lot of good pitches to hit, we just didn’t hit them. ... He kept throwing the ball in literally the same spot,” Woodward said.
Jarred Kelenic tied the game at 1 with a sacrifice fly in the fourth, his 12th RBI in his past 15 games. Crawford homered into the second deck in right field with two outs in the fifth. Three of his six homers this season have come against Rangers starter Mike Foltynewicz.
Fraley made it 3-1 in the seventh with a two-out homer against Foltynewicz (2-11), who had his third consecutive solid outing but still hasn’t won since June. Foltynewicz allowed three runs and six hits in seven innings.
“J.P. has had his number this year,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “And the add-on run by Fraley felt like a two- to three-run homer.”
TRAINER’S ROOM — Mariners right-handed reliever Paul Sewald was placed on the paternity list and will miss up to three days. Seattle recalled right-hander Yohan Ramirez from Triple-A Tacoma.
UP NEXT — The Mariners welcome Toronto for a three-game series today. Chris Flexen (10-5, 3.81) starts the opener.
Texas Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kinr-Falfa ss 4 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 1 2 1
Hernandz 3b 3 0 0 0 Haniger dh 4 0 0 0
Heim ph 1 0 0 0 Seager 3b 4 0 1 0
Garcia dh 3 0 0 0 France 1b 4 1 2 0
Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 Toro 2b 4 0 1 0
Peters rf 3 0 0 0 Kelenic cf 2 0 0 1
Culberson lf 3 1 1 1 Raleigh c 3 0 0 0
J.Martin cf 3 0 1 0 Fraley rf 3 1 1 1
Ibanez 2b 3 0 0 0 Moore lf 3 0 1 0
Trevino c 2 0 0 0
Totals 28 1 2 1 Totals 31 3 8 3
Texas 010 000 000 — 1
Seattle 000 110 10x — 3
DP—Texas 0, Seattle 1. LOB—Texas 1, Seattle 5. 2B—Crawford (25). HR—Culberson (4), Crawford (6), Fraley (8). SF—Kelenic (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Foltynewicz L,2-11 7 6 3 3 0 6
B.Martin 1 2 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Gonzales W,4-5 9 2 1 1 1 9
Umpires—Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T—2:08. A—14,031 (47,929).