Gonzales solid, but M’s bullpen sputters again

LOS ANGELES — In the sweltering heat on Tuesday afternoon, Seattle Mariners ace Marco Gonzales delivered yet another quality outing.
It was perhaps his best of the season so far. A single run allowed on five hits, no walks and a sterling nine strikeouts against an imposing Dodgers lineup.
But after Gonzales — competitive and reliable as always — left the game, a storyline that has become too familiar for the Mariners in this shortened season played out.
The bullpen took over in a tie game, and the Mariners ended up on the wrong side of another loss, dropping their series finale at Dodger Stadium, 2-1. It was the seventh consecutive loss for Seattle (7-18).
This time, the lead unraveled with Dan Altavilla on the mound in the eighth. He issued a one-out walk to Austin Barnes, who then stole second and came around to score on a base hit from Corey Seager.
“It was going to come down to the one big hit late, and they got it,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “They found a hole, and we did not find a hole.”
Erased was another excellent performance from a Seattle starter on this disappointing road trip. The Mariners haven’t won a game since Aug. 10.
“Certainly would like to win a few more ballgames on this trip, but I couldn’t be any happier with the way we’re playing,” Servais said. “We’re competitive, we’re right there against some really good teams, so our guys are learning. I think you see it if you’re watching us every day. You see how they’re growing, and they’re getting more confident.”
Gonzales retired the first eight batters he faced, and struck out five straight in the middle of the Dodgers’ order during that stretch.
Los Angeles’ first hit came from Barnes with two outs in the third, but as the order turned over, Gonzales coolly worked a fly out from Mookie Betts, ending the inning.
After Seager doubled to lead off the fourth, Gonzales retired the next three without issue, and had some help from his rookie center fielder. Justin Turner smoked a pitch deep to right center that would have at the very least scraped the top of the wall for an extra-base hit, and may have even cleared it for a two-run homer. But rookie center fielder Kyle Lewis came racing into frame, his glove hand outstretched as he leaped into the air, and hauled in the catch.
The Bellinger strikeout set off another string of four in a row for Gonzales, who struck out the side in the second and fifth innings.
“You can put any lineup in there and I’m going to stick with my Plan A, and pitch to my strengths,” he said. “It took me a long time to learn that in this league, to be on the attack, and be aggressive, and that puts guys on their heels. So yeah, they’ve got a good lineup, but I’m pretty good, too.”
M’s option Smith
The Mariners added some bullpen depth Tuesday as their relievers continue to regroup from heavy usage the past week, recalling Art Warren from their alternate site in Tacoma.
But bringing up the former dominant closer at Double-A Arkansas also meant losing an outfielder.
The Mariners optioned Mallex Smith to Tacoma to sort things out, much like they did last year when he was enduring a similarly slow start.
Seattle Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 Betts rf 4 0 0 0
Moore rf 4 0 1 0 C.Seager ss 4 0 2 1
Lewis cf 3 1 1 0 Turner 3b 3 0 1 1
K.Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 Pollock dh 4 0 0 0
Nola c 4 0 0 0 Bellinger cf 3 0 0 0
Vogelbch dh 2 0 0 0 Taylor lf 3 0 1 0
Lopes dh 2 0 0 1 Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0
White 1b 3 0 0 0 Hernandz 2b 3 0 0 0
Long Jr. 2b 3 0 0 0 Barnes c 2 2 2 0
Gordon lf 2 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 3 1 Totals 29 2 6 2
Seattle 000 000 100 — 1
Los Angeles 000 001 01x — 2
E—Turner (4). DP—Seattle 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB—Seattle 5, Los Angeles 5. 2B—K.Seager (8), C.Seager (5). SB—Gordon (1), Lewis (2), Crawford (4), Barnes (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales 7 5 1 1 0 9
Altavilla, L, 1-2 1 1 1 1 2 2
Los Angeles
Gonsolin 6 2 0 0 0 3
McGee, H, 2 1/3 1 1 1 1 1
Alexander, BS, 0-1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Treinen, W, 2-1 12/3 0 0 0 0 1
Alexander pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
HBP—Gonsolin (Gordon).
T—2:38.