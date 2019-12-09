PULLMAN — LeeAnne Wirth scored 16 points with 10 rebounds and Jill Townsend scored 14 and the No. 18 Gonzaga women’s basketball team beat Washington State 76-53 on Sunday.
Katie Campbell’s 3-pointer 36 seconds in gave Gonzaga a 3-2 lead and the Bulldogs (8-1) led the rest of the way. Jenn Wirth’s jump shot with 6:05 remaining in the first quarter made it 11-4 and the Bulldogs ended the period up 22-13. The Zags led 41-23 at halftime.
LeeAnne Wirth finished 7-of-10 shooting, Jenn Wirth scored 13 and Jessie Loera 10. The Bulldogs made 8 of 16 from 3-point range were 29-of-52 shooting overall. Gonzaga distributed 18 assists and collected eight steals.
Borislava Hristova led Washington (5-4) with 15 points, Chanelle Molina scored 12 and Jovana Subasic 11.
Molina and Bella Murekatete grabbed eight rebounds apiece for theCougars, who matched Gonzaga’s 39 boards overall.
But the Zags tallied 18 assists to WSU’s 11, and six Gonzaga players pulled off at least one steal.
The Cougars shot only 20-for-65 overall and 3-for-17 from beyond the arc.
Loera doled out seven assists for the Zags and Jill Townsend canned five of seven field goals.
Hristova shot 7-for-15 for the Cougars but Molina was held to a 5-for-15 day.
GONZAGA (8-1)
Jen. Wirth 5-10 2-2 13, Lee. Wirth 7-10 2-2 16, Campbell 3-7 2-2 9, Loera 4-9 0-0 10, Townsend 5-7 1-1 14, Barfield 1-1 0-0 2, Kempton 0-0 0-0 0, Virjoghe 1-5 0-0 2, Forsyth 0-2 0-0 0, Kay. Truong 2-5 1-2 6, Kay. Truong 1-3 2-3 4, Totals 29-59 10-12 76.
WASHINGTON ST. (5-4)
Hristova 7-15 1-1 15, Levy 1-2 0-0 2, Motuga 1-4 0-0 2, Murekatete 1-5 3-5 5, Cha. Molina 5-15 2-2 12, Subasic 3-13 2-2 11, Cel. Molina 1-3 0-0 2, Che. Molina 1-3 2-3 4, Muzet 0-5 0-0 0, Totals 20-65 10-13 53.
Gonzaga 22 19 20 15 —76
Washington St. 13 10 12 18—53
3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 8-16 (Jen. Wirth 1-1, Campbell 1-5, Loera 2-2, Townsend 3-4, Forsyth 0-1, Kay. Truong 1-3), Washington St. 3-17 (Hristova 0-2, Levy 0-1, Motuga 0-1, Cha. Molina 0-2, Subasic 3-8, Muzet 0-3). Assists_Gonzaga 18 (Loera 7), Washington St. 11 (Cha. Molina 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Gonzaga 39 (Lee. Wirth 10), Washington St. 39 (Murekatete 8). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 13, Washington St. 9. Technical Fouls_None.A_1,332.