Gonzaga’s Petrusev to test NBA draft waters

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SPOKANE — Gonzaga forward Filip Petrusev has become the third Bulldog to declare for the NBA draft this year without hiring an agent.
Gonzaga’s leading scorer and the West Coast Conference player of the year, Petrusev made his announcement Sunday, the deadline for players to declare.
Wing Corey Kispert and guard Joel Ayayi previously announced they would be available for the draft. But they also did not hire agents, leaving the door open to return to the Zags next season.
Petrusev also submitted his name for the draft after his freshman season, when he played limited minutes.
Petrusev, a 6-foot-11, 235-pound native of Serbia, led the Bulldogs in scoring (17.5 points per game) and rebounding (7.9 per game) last season as a sophomore. The Zags finished 31-2.