Gonzaga discussing possible moves to other conferences

Gonzaga coach Mark Few, left, speaks with forward Drew Timme during the first half of Jan. 27 game against Loyola Marymount. Bulldogs athletic director Chris Standiford met with Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark this past week about the possibility of joining that conference.

 Associated Press

Conference realignment chatter for months has centered mainly around college football.

That hasn’t stopped Gonzaga from being proactive behind the scenes in discussions with at least three power conferences.

