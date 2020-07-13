CLARKSTON GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB
Leland Memorial
36-hole net medal play — Rick Barnes 141, Randy Hair 143, Joe Pollastrini 143, Austin Domebo 143, Larry Baker 145, Dean Vahlkamp 146, Elgy Shewey 146, Cliff Carrick 146, Greg Kembel 147, Al Crider 147, Bob Moomey 147, Roger Price 147.
QUAIL RIDGE GOLF COURSE
Ladies Association
1st flight — Gross: Dawn Packwood and Kim Thiel 80, Sue Snider and Cindy Eccles 81. Net: Leslie H. Wormell and Denise Ruddell 64, DeAnna Grimm and Marge Acey 69.
2nd flight — Gross: Sandy Hudson and Connie Lough 86, Sandy Gordon and Julie Earp 89. Net: Barb Heimgartner and Debbie Leblanc 68; Rose Mortensen and Jo Lynd 68.