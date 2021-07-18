Golf roundup: Power takes Barbasol playoff

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Seamus Power won the Barbasol Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour victory, beating J.T. Poston with a tap-in par on the sixth hole of a playoff.
Poston drove into the water that lines the right side of the par-4 No. 18 at Keene Trace and made a bogey on the final extra hole. Power hit the fairway, played his second to 12 feet and two-putted for the victory.
Power birdied the par-3 No. 16 and No. 18 in regulation for a 5-under-par 67, with the 34-year-old Irishman posting at 21-under 267 while Poston was squandering the lead behind him.
Poston had a double bogey on the par-5 No. 15 after driving an inch out of bounds to the left, and followed with a three-putt bogey on the par-3 No. 16. He parred the final two holes for 70.
On the first extra hole, Power holed an 18-foot birdie chip from the collar of the 18th green and Poston matched him with a 10-foot putt. They matched pars on the next four holes, on No. 18 again, then twice on the par-3 No. 17, and again on No. 18.
Moore wins on Korn Ferry Tour
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Taylor Moore won the Memorial Health Championship to wrap up a PGA Tour card.
Moore followed a course-record 11-under 60 on Saturday with a 6-under 65 to finish at 27-under 257 at Panther Creek, three strokes ahead of Erik Barnes (68).
The 27-year-old Moore jumped from 17th to sixth in the season standings with his first tour title, more than enough to guarantee a top-25 finish for a PGA Tour card.
Andrew Novak was third at 23 under after a 63.
Other tours
Matilda Castren won the Gant Ladies Open in her native Finland to earn Ladies European Tour membership and become eligible for the European Solheim Cup team. Castren closed with a 3-under 68 to finish at 5 under at Aura Golf in Turku. She became the first Finnish winner in LPGA Tour history in June when she won the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship in Daly City, Calif. ... Emma Broze of France won the Danielle Downey Credit Union Classic in Rochester, N.Y., for her first Symetra Tour title when rain washed out the final round. She had rounds of 67 and 65 at Brook Lea to beat Rachel Rohanna by a stroke.