CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — Anna Nordqvist stayed out of trouble to make a routine par at the last to win the Women’s British Open on Sunday for her third major title.
For playing partner Nanna Koerstz Madsen, her 72nd hole of the tournament hardly could have been more traumatic.
The Scandinavians were tied for the lead at 12 under as they made their way down the No. 18 at Carnoustie. After Nordqvist landed her approach from the middle of the fairway safely on the green and 25 feet from the pin, Koerstz Madsen turned away in disgust as she pushed her shot from the light rough on the left into a horseshoe-shaped greenside bunker on the right.
Facing a plugged ball and a downhill lie at the back of the bunker, Koerstz Madsen shanked a shot that flew sideways and almost out-of-bounds at the back of the green.
The Danish player’s chip from straggly rough fell short and left of the cup, leaving Nordqvist with two putts for the title. The second was a tap-in from a couple of inches, securing a one-shot victory.
Nordqvist closed with a 3-under-par 69. Lizette Salas (69), 2018 champion Georgia Hall (67) and Madelene Sagstrom (68) tied for second, with a double bogey at the last dropping Koerstz Madsen (71) into a tie for fifth with Minjee Lee (66).
By adding the Women’s Open to her victories at the 2009 LPGA Championship and the 2017 Evian Championship, the 34-year-old Swede became just the third European woman — after Annika Sorenstam and Laura Davies — to have won three or more majors. She earned $870,000 from the $5.8 million purse, the largest in women’s golf.
Pampling takes Boeing Classic
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Rod Pampling won the Boeing Classic for his first PGA Tour Champions victory when Jim Furyk and Woody Austin failed to get up-and-down for birdie from greenside bunkers on the par-5 No. 18.
Pampling, playing five groups ahead of Furyk and Austin at Snoqualmie Ridge, shot a 6-under 66 to finish at 12-under 204. The 51-year-old Australian won three times on the PGA Tour, the last in 2017 in Las Vegas, and has two PGA Tour of Australasia wins.
Furyk dropped a stroke back with a bogey on the par-3 No. 17 after hitting well short of the green and chipping eight feet past. He hit left into a greenside bunker on No. 18, sent his third across the green almost to the fringe and missed a 20-footer.
Austin, the second-round leader, took two to get out of a right-side bunker and made a bogey to drop to 10 under.
Furyk had a 70 to tie for second with Tim Herron (67) and Billy Mayfair (69). Austin’s closing 72 left him tied for fifth with Alex Cejka (66).
Sigg wins in Boise
BOISE — Greyson Sigg won the Albertsons Boise Open to open the Korn Ferry Tour finals, shooting a 6-under 65 for a one-stroke victory over J.J. Spaun and Aaron Rai.
Already headed to the PGA Tour next season as a top-25 finisher in the regular-season points race, Sigg finished at 19-under 265 at Hillcrest Country Club and earned $180,000. The 26-yar-old former Georgia player also won in Knoxville in May.
Playing partner Rai closed with a double bogey for a 67. Spaun shot 66.
Veerman victorious on European Tour
VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic — Johannes Veerman won the Czech Masters for his first European Tour title, closing with a 4-under 68 for a two-stroke victory.
The 29-year-old American finished at 15-under 273 at Albatross Golf Resort near Prague.
Fellow American Sean Crocker (70) and Finland’s Tapio Pulkkanen (72) tied for second.