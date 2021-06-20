GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nelly Korda became the first two-time winner on the LPGA Tour this season, closing with a 5-under-par 67 for a two-stroke victory Sunday in the Meijer LPGA Classic.
The Gainbridge LPGA winner in February, Korda finished at 25-under 263 to break the tournament record at Blythefield Country Club. She shot a career-best 62 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round.
The 22-year-old American, ranked No. 4 in the world, won her fifth tour title. She rebounded after missing the cut two weeks ago in the U.S. Women’s Open.
She won the Gainbridge LPGA in Florida in the second event of the year after sister Jessica took the season-opening tournament. Younger brother Sebastian won tennis’ Emilia-Romagna Open in Italy in May for his first ATP Tour victory.
Leona Maguire of Ireland was second after a 66.
The major KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is next week at Atlanta Athletic Club.
Hall wins first Korn Ferry event
WICHITA, Kan. — Harry Hall won the Wichita Open for his first Korn Ferry Tour title, closing with a 3-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Curtis Thompson.
Hall finished at 20-under 260 at Crestview Country Club. The 23-year-old former UNLV player from England jumped from 83rd to 36th in the season standings, with the final top 25 earning PGA Tour cards.
Thompson shot a 65. He's LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson's sister.
Ollie Schniederjans and Brett Drewitt each shot 66 to tie for third at 18 under.
Other tours
Chris Williams won the European Legends Tour’s season-opening Farmfoods European Legends Links Championship at Trevose in Padstow, England. The 62-year-old South African closed with a 2-under 70 to finish at 9 under, three strokes ahead of Phillip Price. ... Spain's Santiago Tarrio won the Challenge Tour's Spanish Challenge at Iberostar Real Club de Golf Novo Sancti Petri in Cadiz, Spain. Tarrio closed with a 6-under 66 to finish at 20 under, a stroke ahead of three players. ... Sam Stevens shot a 2-under 69 for a one-stroke victory over Paul Imondi in PGA Tour Latinoamerica's Holcim Colombia Classic. Stevens finished at 11 under at Club Campestre del Bucaramanga for his first tour victory. ... South Korea's Jiyai Shin won the Japan LPGA’s Nichirei Ladies at Sodegaura in Chiba, Japan. She closed with a 2-under 70 finish to match Mi-Jeong Jeon at 10 under, then won in a playoff.