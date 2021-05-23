WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Wei-Ling Hsu eagled the par-5 No. 15 creating a four-shot swing that gave her a two-shot lead, and won the LPGA Tour’s Pure Silk Championship for her first career victory.
She closed with a 3-under-par 68 to finish at 13-under 271, two shots clear of playing partner Moriya Jutanugarn.
Jutanugarn had a 70. Jessica Korda was third at 10 under after a 70.
Hsu’s eagle, aided by a fortuitous bounce that left her with a makeable putt, came as Jutanugarn, who started the hole with a two-shot lead, drove into a bunker, needed two shots to get out, hit her approach to the edge of the green and three-putted for a double bogey.
The victory for the 26-year-old from Taiwan, in her 147th career start, was all but assured with another birdie on the par-4 No. 16 that stretched her lead to three. It came on a sweltering day on the Kingsmill Resort’s James River Course with parched fairways and greens that were fast and firm for all four rounds.
Young wins on Korn Ferry Tour
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cameron Young completed a wire-to-wire victory in the AdventHealth Championship for his first Korn Ferry Tour title.
The first wire-to-wire winner on the tour since 2018, Young closed with an 4-under 68 for a two-stroke victory over Dawie van der Walt at Blue Hills Country Club. The 24-year-old former Wake Forest player finished at 19-under 269.
Van der Walt also shot a 68. Zach Wright was third at 16 under after a 64.
Other tours
Allison Emrey won the IOA Golf Classic for her first Symetra Tour title, beating Amanda Doherty with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff. Emery closed with a 6-under 65 to match Doherty (68) at 10-under 203 at Alaqua in Longwood, Florida. Emrey jumped to No. 5 on the money list. ... France's Felix Mory won the Dormy Open at Osterakers in Sweden for his first Challenge Tour title. He beat Sweden’s Bjorn Hellgren with a birdie on the second hole of a playoff. Felix closed with a 2-over 74 to match Hellgren (72) at 15-under 274. ... Mone Inami won the Japan LPGA's rain-shortened Chukyo TV Bridgestone Ladies Open. She shot 61-68 to finish at 15 under, six strokes ahead of Momoko Osato.