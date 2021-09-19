NAPA, Calif. — Max Homa holed out from the rough from 95 yards for eagle on the par-4 No. 12 to start a back-nine comeback and added three birdies for a 7-under-par 65 and a one-stroke victory Sunday in the season-opening Fortinet Championship.
Three strokes behind Maverick McNealy with seven holes left, Homa followed the eagle with a birdie on the par-4 No. 13. The 30-year-old former University of California player tapped in for another birdie on the par-5 No. 16 and ran in an 18-footer on the par-4 No. 17. He parred the par-5 No. 18 to finish at 19-under 269.
Homa won for the second time this year and the third time on the PGA Tour. He won at Riviera in Los Angeles in February.
McNealy shot a 68 to finish second. He birdied No. 16, then made a double bogey on No. 17 and an eagle on No. 18. The son of billionaire and former Sun Microsystems CEO Scott McNealy, the 25-year-old player grew up in Palo Alto and starred at Stanford.
Mito Pereira (68) was third at 16 under. Marc Leishman (65) and Talor Gooch (68) followed at 15 under. Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama (66) tied for sixth at 13 under. PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson (75) was 7 under.
Ko wins shortened LPGA event in Portland area
WEST LINN, Ore. — Jin Young Ko won the rain-shortened Cambia Portland Classic for her second victory in her last three LPGA Tour starts.
Making her first start since the Tokyo Olympics, the second-round South Korean player closed with a 3-under 69 at Oregon Golf Club for a four-stroke victory over Jeongeun Lee and Su Oh. Ko finished at 11-under 205.
Play was washed out Saturday because of rain and the event was cut from 72 to 54 holes. Ko took the lead Friday with a 67.
Ko also won the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas in early July. The two-time major champion has nine LPGA Tour victories.
Lee and Oh each shot 69. Perrine Delacour was fourth at 5 under after a 69. Patty Tavatanakit (69) was 4 under with Esther Henseleit (70) and Carlota Ciganda (73).
Clarke takes PGA Tour Champions event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Darren Clarke won the Stanford International for his third PGA Tour Champions victory of the season, beating K.J. Choi with a birdie on the second hole of a playoff.
Clarke, the 53-year-old major champion from Northern Ireland, closed with a 5-under 65 at Minnehaha Country Club, birdieing the par-4 No. 18 to match Choi and Steve Flesch at 12-under 198.
Clarke won the TimberTech Championship in November for his first senior title and took the Mitsubishi Electric Championship in January on his next tour start.
Choi, the second-round leader, finished with a 69. He had only one birdie, on the par-4 13th. Flesch, eliminated with a bogey on the first extra trip down 18, also bogeyed the hole in regulation for a 66.
Former Pullman High School standout Kirk Triplett finished at 1-under 209 in a tie for 36th place, pocketing $9,383.
Broberg wins on European Tour
CROMVOIRT, Netherlands — Kristoffer Broberg of Sweden won the Dutch Open for his second European Tour victory, closing with an even-par 72 to beat Germany's Matthias Schmid by three strokes.
The 35-year-old Broberg finished at 23-under 265 at Bernardus, setting course record s with a 64 on Friday and a 61 on Saturday. Schmid shot a 66.