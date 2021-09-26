ROGERS, Ark. — Nasa Hataoka survived a nervy finish for a one-shot victory over Minjee Lee and Eun-Hee Ji at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday on the LPGA Tour.
Hataoka, a 22-year-old from Japan, shot a final round 4-under-par 67 to finish at 16 under. She three-putted the par-5 No. 18 after reaching the green in two, having to make a 3-footer for par after rolling her first putt 15 feet past the hole.
Hataoka, who won her fifth LPGA Tour title, had her first victory in this event in 2018.
Lee, tied for the lead with Hataoka to start the day at 12 under, shot a final round 68. Ji closed with a 67.
Choi takes PGA Tour Champions event
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — K.J. Choi shot a closing 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory over Bernhard Langer and Alex Cejka at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach for his first PGA Tour Champions win.
The 51-year-old Choi, an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour, reeled off four consecutive birdies from Nos. 5-8 and played the front nine in 5 under. The South Korean had eight pars and a bogey on the back nine for a 13-under 203 total in his first victory since 2011 at The Players Championship.
The 64-year-old Langer had an uneven final round of 4-under 68. The second-place finish moved Langer atop the Schwab Cup standings.
The 50-year-old Cejka started quickly, opening with three straight birdies, and four in the first five holes. He went on to bogey Nos. 6 and 8 and played the back nine in 2 under for a 68.
Scott Dunlap finished fourth at 10 under after a final round of 6-under 66. Steven Alker (67) and Paul Stankowski (68) tied for fifth another stroke back.
Former Pullman High School standout Kirk Triplett finished in a tie for 29th place after a final-round 3-over 75. He finished at 2-under 214 overall and pocketed $16,632.
Top amateur wins on Japan Golf Tour
KYOTO, Japan — Keita Nakajima, the No. 1 amateur in the world, closed with a 4-under 68 and made par on the first playoff hole to beat Ryutaro Nagano and win the Panasonic Open on the Japan Golf Tour.
Nakajima, a junior at Nippon Taiku University, joins a list of prominent amateurs to win on the Japan Golf Tour that includes Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, Ryo Ishikawa and most recently Takumi Kanaya.
He finished at 18-under 270. Nagano received first-place earnings of $180,500.
Nakajima said he plans to stay an amateur. He is likely to finish the year at No. 1 in the world amateur ranking, which would earn him an exemption to the U.S. Open and British Open next year. He could get into the Masters if he were to win the Asia Pacific Amateur in November.
Other tours
Rookie Kum-Kang Park of South Korea rolled in a 20-foot eagle putt on the final hole for a 7-under 65 and a two-shot victory at the Symetra Tour's Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout at Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado, Arkansas. ... Needing a birdie to force a playoff, Marcel Schneider holed a 30-foot eagle putt for a 2-under 70 and a one-shot victory in the Portugal Open over Frederic Lacroix. It was the German's second title of the year on the Challenge Tour. ...Yuna Nishimura closed with a 1-under 70 for a three-shot victory in the Miyagi TV Cup Dunlop Ladies Open on the Japan LPGA. ... Hae Ran Ryu shot 5-under 67 and won the Chosen Pro Celebrity on the Korean LPGA by making par on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff. Hye Jin Choi, who birdied the last hole for a 67 to force a playoff, made bogey in the playoff.