TOLEDO, Ohio — Leona Maguire and Mel Reid helped Europe take a 9-7 lead against the United States into the closing singles matches in the Solheim Cup.
Maguire and Reid combined to topple top-ranked Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing in alternate-shot play in the morning session Sunday at Inverness, then scrambling to tie Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas in four-ball in the afternoon.
Reid and Maguire crushed the struggling Korda and Ewing 5 and 4 — the biggest blowout of any of the opening 16 matches — then halved with Kupcho and Salas when Reid knocked it to 3 feet on the par-4 No. 18 to pull even.
Europe is trying to win on U.S. soil for just the second time in the 31-year history of the event. This is the ninth time Europe has led going into the singles matches. The Europeans have won just four of the previous eight times they were in front after two days, the last in 2013 when they scored their lone road victory at Colorado Golf Club.
Hojgaard wins Italian Open
GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy — Nicolai Hojgaard birdied the 18th hole to win the Italian Open, a week after identical twin brother Rasmus won the European Masters in Switzerland with a closing birdie.
The 20-year-olds Danes are first brothers to win consecutive European Tour events.
Hojgaard finished with an even-par 71 for a 13-under 271 total on the redesigned Marco Simone course just outside Rome that will host the 2023 Ryder Cup. Tommy Fleetwood (71) and Adrian Meronk (66) were a stroke back.
Bramlett takes Korn Ferry Tour title
NEWBURGH, Ind. — Joseph Bramlett won the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship to top the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals points standings and earn fully exempt status for the new PGA Tour season.
Stephan Jaeger, who skipped the tournament, finished first in the season-long points standings to also earn a full PGA Tour exemption.
Bramlett played the back nine in 6-under 30 and finished with a 7-under 65 for a 20-under 268 total and four-stroke victory.
Fifty players earned PGA Tour cards, half from the three-event final standings and half from the season points race.