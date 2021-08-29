GRAND BLANC, Mich. — Joe Durant made a 5-foot bogey putt on the par-4 18th for a one-stroke victory Sunday over Bernhard Langer in The Ally Challenge.
The 57-year-old Durant closed with a 4-under-par 68 in windy conditions to finish at 17-under 199 at Warwick Hills. He won for the fourth time on the PGA Tour Champions after winning four times on the PGA Tour.
A stroke behind Langer and Doug Barron entering the round, Durant had four birdies in a six-hole stretch on the front nine and added a birdie on the par-5 No. 16. He drove left on No. 18 into an adjacent fairway, clipped a branch hitting over the trees, left his third short of the green and chipped past.
Langer parred No. 18, hitting into two bunkers, in a 70. Two days after shooting his age on his 64th birthday, the German star had just one back-nine birdie — matching Durant on No. 16. Langer has 41 Champions victories, four off Hale Irwin’s record.
Steven Alker was third at 15 under after a 67. Barron (72), Steve Flesch (64) and K.J. Choi (66) were 14 under.
Vijay Singh had an albatross on No. 16 — holing out with a 5-wood — in a 67 that left him 13 under.
Hojgaard takes European Tour event
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland — Rasmus Hojgaard shot a 7-under 63 and won the European Masters by a stroke when Bernd Wiesberger closed with a bogey after hitting into green-side water.
The 20-year-old Hojgaard finished at 13-under 267 for his third European Tour victory. The Dane eagled the par-5 No. 14 and played the final six holes in 5 under.
Wiesberger hit his tee shot at the par-4 No. 18 into a bunker, then found the water with his second shot. The Austrian player finished with a 65.
Henrik Stenson was third at 11 under after a 63.
Svensson victorious on Korn Ferry Tour
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Adam Svensson won the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, closing with a 4-under 67 for a two-stroke victory in the second of three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events.
Already headed to the PGA Tour next season as a top-25 finisher in the regular-season points race, Svensson finished with a tournament-record 17-under 267 total on Ohio State's Scarlet Course. The 27-year-old Canadian has three career victories, also winning the Club Car Championship in March in Georgia.
Bronson Burgoon (66) and Stephan Jaeger (71) tied for second.
The Korn Ferry Tour Championship is next week at Victoria National in Newburgh, Ind.
Chien takes Symetra Tour win at Circling Raven
WORLEY, Idaho — Peiyun Chien of Taiwan won the Circling Raven Championship for her third career Symetra Tour title. She closed with a 5-under 67 to finish at 16 under, a stroke ahead of Demi Runas (66).