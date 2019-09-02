> Moscow’s Jason Huff, a Lewiston High graduate and last year’s Whing Ding sole survivor champion, qualified for that competition for the 11th time, shooting a 141 overall to take the No. 5 qualifying spot in today’s competition. Taking the No. 1 spot with a 135 was Kurt Simmons grad. Just behind him are Geno Bonnalie, caddie for PGA pro Joel Dahmen, and Lewiston’s Brian King and Jason Molner, who shot 137 and 138, respectively. Also qualifying were Tristen Bessey, Ben House, Nate Martin, Corey Brown and Jared Mraz.
The sole survivor starts at 2 p.m. today.