Golden opportunity for seniors, vets at Games

A longtime standout in Idaho and national Senior Games sporting competitions and now in the Veterans’ Golden Age Games to boot, Lewiston’s Bruce Brotnov hopes to raise awareness about opportunities to remain physically active and engaged well into one’s twilight years.
Brotnov served in the U.S. Army from 1970-78 — first stationed in Germany, then in Korea before teaching at West Point Academy in New York. The 76-year-old former University of Idaho track and field athlete added the Veterans’ Games to his schedule two years ago, shortly after undergoing reconstructive knee surgery.
Like so many things in the past year-and-a-half, the national Veterans’ Games scheduled for June in Madison, Wis., were called off in response to the pandemic and replaced with a remote competition.
So, Brotnov went to a lonely Sweeney Track in mid-May to perform throwing events with his grandson filming. His 28-foot, 9¼-inch showing in the shot put would place him third nationally in the 75-79-year-old men’s division.
“Competition is a good way to at least motivate some veterans like myself to keep going, keep active,” Brotnov said. “I especially wanted people to know about the Veterans’ Games, because there’s a lot of veterans in the area, and they may not know they exist.
“Each year, they apply in March (through local Veterans Administration chapters) for the games, so next March will be the next opening to apply to go to the Sioux Falls national games (scheduled for July 18-23, 2022 in South Dakota). It’s a good program for veterans if they’ve got a little athletic spirit, or background, or interest.”
Next up on Brotnov’s athletic calendar are the Idaho state Senior Games, which begin this weekend in Boise. He plans to compete in the 75-79-year-old divisions of the shot put, discus and javelin Aug. 21. A top-three finish in any of those events will qualify Brotnov for the next national Senior Games, which are scheduled for May 10-23 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
“Discus, shot and javelin, I qualify every year for the Nationals,” Brotnov said.
Another standout from Lewiston in recent Senior Games has been Will Godfrey, who in 2019 set a state record in the 80-84-year-old division in the shot put with a mark of 31-8.
“It’s the biggest sporting event in the country for men and women over 50,” Idaho Senior Games coordinator Michael Thornton said. “The whole idea is to motivate people to start an active lifestyle, and in order to extend their quality of life.”
The Senior Games feature numerous sporting competitions sorted into five-year age divisions starting at 50-54. Thornton anticipates around 800 total Idahoans will compete, with pickleball holding the title of most popular overall event.
“It becomes a big part of these people’s lives for the camaraderie, if no other reason,” he said. “Maybe the biggest enjoyment people get out of it is the friends they make ... They meet people in their age group that have similar interests, and it means a lot to them. Competing is fun.”
