Goldby decides to return to LCSC baseball team for 1 more year

Senior Lewis-Clark State outfielder Caden Goldby has elected to return to the Warriors for an extended senior year, as confirmed by the player and coach Jake Taylor.
Goldby, the younger brother of minor leaguer Cooper Goldby, signed his letter of intent to return Wednesday. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Yuba City, Calif., native appeared in 15 of L-C’s 20 games this past season, making nine starts. Goldby batted .219 with four runs, six RBI and three doubles.
Goldby mostly is known for his stalwart defense and baserunning proficiency. He recorded a perfect fielding percentage in 14 chances. Diving outfield grabs were routine.
“For me, I was given an opportunity of having an internship at LC State where I can gain experience for my future field of work (business/marketing and sports organization) to help build a resume,” Goldby said in a text. “And on top of that, finishing where me and my team had left off from this last season, going for (NAIA World Series title) No. 20.”
The only player left to decide whether he’ll return is star outfielder/infielder Jack Johnson, a Washington transfer who hit safely in every LCSC game in 2020. Johnson and Taylor said a decision would be made within the next two weeks.
If Johnson does elect to come back for another year, that means LCSC only lost two players from its 2020 team — pitchers Elias Moctezuma and Jeremy Rabauliman.
FOOTBALL3 Cougs named first-team All-Pac-12
PULLMAN — Three Washington State football players, including running back Max Borghi, were named to the preseason All-Pac-12 first team by Athlon Sports.
Borghi made the team as an all-purpose player and was joined by offensive right tackle Abe Lucas and placekicker Blake Mazza. All three are juniors in 2020.
Cougars linebacker Jahad Woods was named to the second team and five WSU players made the third teqam: outside receiver Tay Martin, offensive tackle Liam Ryan, safety Skyler Thomas, punter Oscar Draguicevich III and kick returner Travell Harris.
The Cougs also had a fourth-team selection, defensive lineman Will Rodgers.
Players generally draw all-purpose honors by moonlighting as kick or punt returners, but Borghi did so with his versatility in the backfield last season, rushing for 817 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching 86 passes for 597 yards and five scores. He led the conference by averaging 6.4 yards per carry and made honorable mention All-Pac-12.
Lucas was named the best pass-blocking tackle in the country last year by Pro Football Focus, and he made second-team all-league.
Mazza was one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award, given to the nation’s top kicker, after converting 20 of 21 field-goal attempts, a school record for percentage, and scoring a league-high 115 points.
MEN’S BASKETBALLWSU, Eastern Washington to renew series
Starting this season, Washington State and Eastern Washington will renew their men’s basketball series, according to EWU coach Shantay Legans, who broke the news on a Spokesman-Review podcast.
The nonconference game reportedly will be played at Spokane Arena. A date has not been announced, as neither school has yet released a 2020-21 schedule.
The Cougs and Eagles, despite being situated about 70 miles from each other, haven’t played since 2012, when coach Ken Bone’s Wazzu team defeated Jim Hayford’s EWU team 88-69 at Beasley Coliseum.
According to Legans, via the Spokesman, there also will be WSU/EWU matchups in 2021-22 and 2022-23. The Cougars are in command of the series, winning 55 of 66 games. The teams only have faced off four times since 1998.
Last year, Wazzu defeated EWU in a closed-scrimmage game before the season, Cougs coach Kyle Smith said.
VOLLEYBALLIdaho to play 16 Big Sky matches
FARMINGTON, Utah — The Big Sky Conference recently announced a two-game reduction in this year’s league volleyball schedule, scaling back from 18 to 16 matches.
What that means for Idaho’s volleyball team is it will play four opponents at home and four on the road in an eight-week span from Sept. 24 to Nov. 20. The games each week will take place on back-to-back days against the same opponent on either Thursday and Friday, or Friday and Saturday depending on the home football schedule that day.
The Vandals will face Southern Utah, Northern Arizona, Montana State, and Northern Colorado at home while traveling to Idaho State, Sacramento State, Montana, and Eastern Washington. Idaho will open conference play Oct. 2 against Southern Utah in Memorial Gym. The Vandals will finish the regular season Nov. 19-20 at home against defending champion Northern Colorado.
Only the top four teams will advance to the conference tournament, which will take place Nov. 24-25 in Greeley, Colo.
UI went 13-18 last season, and lost in the first round of the conference tournament. The Vandals graduated just two seniors, but had standout freshman middle-blocker Kyra Palmbush recently announce her transfer to Azusa Pacific on social media.