In the first triple-overtime game in Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball history, Callie Stevens connected on pivotal back-to-back 3-pointers in the closing minutes to give the Warriors their first two-possession lead since early in the third quarter as they overcame Montana Tech 79-74 on Friday at the Activity Center in the Twin Rivers Physical Therapy Classic.
“I’m just really proud of our team,” LCSC sophomore forward Maddie Holm said. “I think we played well together and all hustled, and I think our love for the game and for each other really showed on the court tonight.”
Lewis-Clark State (2-0) showed much better poise and team coordination than Montana Tech did in the early stages of the game, leading steadily en route to a 32-22 halftime advantage. The Warriors had six assists in the first half to the Orediggers’ one, and their scoring was balanced with eight points from Holm, six from junior post Sara Muehlhausen, and five from senior post Heidi Sellman, while Tavia Rooney largely carried Montana Tech prior to intermission with 11 of the team’s 22 points.
The Orediggers (3-3) made dramatic adjustments to start the second half, coming out with a vigorous full-court press defense that visibly flustered the Warriors, and Celestina Faletoi and Brooke Heggie found an offensive groove on the inside to help Montana Tech storm back to lead 42-41 through three quarters.
“I thought their defense got them back in the game and kept it tight the whole time,” Lewis-Clark State coach Brian Orr said.
The Warriors dug in, began finding longer downcourt passes to counter the full-court press, and traded leads with the Orediggers, neither team going up by more than a possession throughout the fourth quarter or either of the first two overtime periods.
Vigorous defense can, of course, be a double-edged sword creating foul trouble for the team that employs it, and that fact bore itself out dramatically in this one. As the game drug on, all three of the Orediggers’ leading scorers ultimately would foul out — first Faletoi (14 points) near the end of regulation, then Heggie (16 points) midway through the second overtime, and finally Rooney (18 points) in the final two minutes of the third overtime — leaving them with limited offensive resources to recoup the deficit when Stevens’ 3s finally gave the Warriors scoring separation at 77-72.
While the triple-overtime result jumps out to the casual fan as the memorable fact about this game, Orr had another historical nugget.
“This is the first time since I’ve been here we’ve had three players in double-digit rebounding,” he said. “Winning the war in boards was big for us.”
Muehlhausen finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Warriors, Holm had a mirror-image 14 points and 16 boards, and Sellman totaled 15 points and 12 rebounds. Also scoring in double digits for the Warriors was junior guard Adyson Clabby with 10 points, while Stevens finished with nine.
“We were lucky to win this one,” Orr said. “I think we beat a good team.”
The Warriors return to action at 5 p.m. at home against Rocky Mountain (Mont.) College.
MONTANA TECH (3-3)
Peoples 1-11 0-0 2, Allen 2-54 0-2 5, Urick 2-10 2-2 7, Rooney 6-17 5-7 18, Heggie 7-19 2-2 16, Cleverly 2-10 0-0 6, Kloker 0-1 0-0 0, Rademacher 1-3 2-2 4, Rice 1-1 0-0 2, Faletoi 5-11 4-4 14. Totals 27-87 15-19 74.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (2-0)
Muehlhausen 5-13 6-8 16, Holm 6-11 2-2 14, Stevens 3-11 1-2 9, Broyles 2-7 1-2 5, Sellman 4-14 6-6 15, Schroeder 1-4 0-0 2, Clabby 3-6 3-5 10, Sander 1-4 0-0 2, Weaver 0-1 0-0 0, Green 0-4 6-10 6. Totals 25-75- 25-35 79.
Montana Tech 7 15 20 10 9 7 6—74
Lewis-Clark State 20 12 9 11 9 7 11—79
3-point goals — Montana Tech 5-22 (Cleverly 2-7, Allen 1-2, Rooney 1-2, Urick 1-3, Kloker 0-1, Peoples 0-7), Lewis-Clark State 4-16 (Stevens 2-7, Sellman 1-1, Clabby 1-2, Broyles 0-1, Sander 0-1, Holm 0-2, Schroeder 0-2). Fouled out — Rooney, Heggie, Faletoi. Rebounds — Montana Tech 57 (Rooney 15), Lewis-Clark State 67 (Holm 16). Assists — Montana Tech 13 (Rooney 4), Lewis-Clark State 12 (Holm, Schroder 2). Total fouls — Montana Tech 28, Lewis-Clark State 15. A — N/A.
