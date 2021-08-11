Former Lewis-Clark State standout Seth Brown, in his third game since being recalled from the minors, hit his 14th home run of the season Tuesday in the visiting Oakland Athletics’ 4-3 victory in 10 innings against the Cleveland Indians.
Brown, who was an All-American with the Warriors in 2015, smoked a first-pitch, 93 mph four-seam fastball from Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie deep over the right-center field fence at Progressive Field for his second home run in two games. The shot measured 413 feet.
Brown finished 2-for-3 in the game, adding a ninth-inning single and a stolen base. It is the sixth time this season he has had two hits in a contest.
On Sunday, he laced a full-count, 92 mph four-seam fastball from Texas starter Jordan Lyles deep over the right-field fence at Oakland Coliseum for his first home run since July 25 in a 6-3 victory against the Rangers.
Brown, an outfielder who also sees playing time at first base, is hitting .208 in 82 games played, 51 starts, this season. In 196 at-bats, he has 41 hits, 22 of them going for extra bases. Brown has scored 29 runs, stolen three bases, hit seven doubles and a triple, and has 32 RBI. He has walked 21 times, including twice intentionally, and has struck out 59 times. Brown’s on-base percentage is .286, and he is slugging at a .467 clip.
This year, Brown has two three-hit games and a walkoff home run May 7 in a 2-1 win against Tampa Bay. He has had eight games with two or more RBI.
He was on the opening-day roster for the Athletics, but his production has been hit or miss in 2021, and the product of Medford, Ore., was shipped to Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 1 after the Athletics acquired Starling Marte in a trade with the Miami Marlins at the deadline. Brown’s spot was taken by Daulton Jefferies.
However, his stay with Aviators was short-lived. After Ramón Laureano was popped with an 80-game suspension Friday after testing positive for an anabolic steroid, Brown was recalled and saw action Saturday as a late-game replacement for first baseman Matt Olson in the Athletics’ 12-3 win.
With Las Vegas, Brown hit .286 with a double, triple and an RBI in three games played.
His versatility has been critical in Brown being able to stick. He’s made starts at the corner outfield positions as well as at first base, and Brown is sharp defensively.
Former WSU pitcher Jones makes debut
Former Washington State right-handed pitcher Damon Jones made his major-league debut for the Philadelphia Phillies in a 5-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Jones, who was a two-year starter for the Cougars, allowed two walks and a hit and got just one out in the eighth inning.
Jones was recalled from Philadelphia’s Triple-A affiliate at Lehigh Valley on Aug. 4. It’s the second time he has been promoted this season, as he was called up July 11 but optioned back July 16.
In 19 games with the IronPigs this season, all in relief, he’s 1-2 with a 6.31 ERA. Jones has allowed 23 hits and 25 walks in 25ž innings, and has struck out 32 batters.
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter at @waldo9939.