GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville’s hard-nosed high school football team had been running its offense with a single back all season, and coach Jeff Adams estimated that it’d been about 20 years since the Bulldogs fielded a cover-2 defense.
Against a similarly sound Central Idaho League foe in St. Maries, and in a de facto state play-in game, Adams brought out an old-school offense that was far from “vanilla.” Defensively, he sought to cut off shallow options and have his corn-fed linebackers funnel into the ground-heavy Lumberjacks’ running lanes.
As it turned out, the Delaware-style Wing-T — a multiple-option, violently physical approach — and the short-game-focused cover-2 suited the rugged Bulldogs more than well during their commanding, 21-7 defeat of St. Maries on Friday night.
“We revamped everything in a week,” said Adams, who just might stick with the Wing-T, “and the kids actually ran it all really well against a stout team. St. Maries is good. They bring it.
“You’ve gotta throw everything at them and hope it works, because they’re aggressive, strong kids. If you can find a seam, you run as many plays there until they correct it, then find another. It’s like gold-mining.”
Grangeville (4-2, 2-0 CIL) has muscled its way to a fourth straight league championship, and continued its long tradition of punching a ticket to the playoffs.
The Bulldogs get Class 2A’s top-ranked team, West Side, next weekend at a to-be-determined time in the quarterfinals.
“Those kids are just tough. It’s a culture down here,” Lumberjack coach Craig Tefft said of his opponents. “They’re disciplined, and they don’t beat themselves.”
On his senior night, fullback Dane Lindsley — previously a tight end — led all players with 68 yards on 15 carries. On 14 attempts, junior Caleb Frei rumbled for another 64 and a score, and junior quarterback Miles Lefebvre registered two rushing touchdowns.
“The offensive line was pretty dominant, but it was really the same blocking schemes we had in our other package, and they handled it well,” Lindsley said.
Added fellow ballcarrier Tori Ebert, a senior: “They had quite a bit of intensity coming off the line every time.”
Meanwhile, Grangeville’s defensive box and outside pass coverage only let the Lumberjacks (2-2, 1-1) cross the 50-yard line twice. And one of those instances came late in the fourth quarter, with the outcome already a foregone conclusion.
“St. Maries, they’re well-coached and extremely tough, so we came up with something different and I thought the kids responded well,” Adams said. “In fact, that defense, they should be very proud of themselves for how they played, because those are big boys, and (Lumberjack quarterback) Eli Gibson is a stud.”
The Bulldogs totaled six tackles for loss, including three sacks — two from Colyn Goeckner. Lindsley, Reece Wimer and linebackers Ebert and Frei helped induce three three-and-outs, and kept the Lumberjacks scoreless until a garbage-time touchdown with 42 ticks on the clock.
“We start the season with two weeks of absolute grind preparing for this kind of game,” Ebert said.
“That’s just Grangeville football. We focused in. We knew that if we lost that, it was our last game ever,” Wimer chipped in.
In all, the contest lasted just two hours as both teams leaned on the legs of their backfield standouts. But the Bulldogs had a 161-79 edge in rushing yardage. Gibson made up the difference, passing for 75 yards. Lefebvre completed only one attempt, for 3 yards, and was picked twice on deep heaves.
The two traded empty possessions throughout much of the first half in breezy, frigid conditions — prime for gritty football. The Bulldogs finally found a crack with 28 seconds left until the break, capping an eight-play drive with a Lefebvre sneak at the goal line.
Out of the locker room, Grangeville shut St. Maries and its trick plays down, then marched downfield on another long series, finished by a Lefebvre sprint to the corner. St. Maries ran only nine plays from scrimmage in the third, and the Bulldogs kept possessions afloat with continuous 5-yard gains.
Back-to-back TFLs halted another Lumberjack drive afterward in St. Maries’ territory. Frei had a quick 20 yards to basically clinch it.
“Field position and special teams hurt us, but a lot of that was because of Grangeville, and credit to them — they deserved it,” Tefft said.
The CIL had been greatly affected this season by COVID-19 concerns in its towns, so the two programs had to either find an open date, or have no one qualify for the playoffs.
“We got punished for COVID, but hey, we get to go to State, so might as well go to the top (team) and see what happens,” Adams said.
Of West Side, Ebert fittingly added: “They’re not as much a dogfight team. They rely on speed quite a bit. If we can keep them inside, I think we have a good shot.”
St. Maries 0 0 0 7—7
Grangeville 0 6 8 7—21
Second Quarter
Grangeville — Miles Lefebvre 1 run (kick failed).
Third Quarter
Grangeville — Lefebvre 7 run (Caleb Frei run).
Fourth Quarter
Grangeville — Frei 5 run (Josh Nichols kick).
St. Maries — Tristan Nelson 4 pass from Eli Gibson (Geyson Sands kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — St. Maries: Sam Martin 8-51, Gibson 23-29, Quinten Ramsey 1-2, Dylan Larson 1-(-3). Grangeville: Dane Lindsley 15-68, Frei 14-64, Lefebvre 10-10, Tori Ebert 6-9, Reece Wimer 1-8, Colyn Goeckner 1-2.
PASSING — St. Maries: Gibson 10-21-0—75. Grangeville: Lefebvre 1-5-1—3.
RECEIVING — St. Maries: Nelson 3-32, Jesse Harvey 1-24, Ramsey 3-20, Larson 2-1, Sean Elliott 1-(-2). Grangeville: Lindsley 1-3.
