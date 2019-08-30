1 goal in mind

Grangeville quarterback Tescher Harris set every school record for passing in 2018. But to one-up his older brother Layton — whose records Tescher broke last season — one hurdle remains: Winning an Idaho Class 2A state title.
Layton Harris quarterbacked the Bulldogs to the state title in 2015. The furthest Tescher Harris has gotten the team is a state semifinal, where the Bulldogs fell last year 57-28 to North Fremont.
“It goes back to (a) big-brother, little-brother type of thing,” Bulldogs coach Jeff Adams said. “I said it last year, nothing matters unless you win it all. His brother’s got the ring, and (Tescher) wants it, (too).”
Helping Tescher Harris on that quest will be receiver Kyle Frei, the team’s best athlete, Adams said.
“He’s got an edge to him,” Adams said. “The best part about (former Grangeville receiver) Booker Bush — he wanted to get into the end zone worse than anybody on the field, and he would do anything in his power to get there and Kyle Frei’s similar to that.”
The Bulldogs, Adams said, hope to add offensive wrinkles each year. To help them do that, they bring back Zach Forsmann, a 6-foot-2, 280-pound center who enters his third year as a starter.
When now-graduated linebacker Noah Kaschmitter missed several games last season, Jason Rose led the team in tackles — and Grangeville will lean heavily on Rose this year, Adams said.
“Jason’s a 4.0 kid, super, super smart, so most of what he’s getting (defensively) is because he knows where to be and is just a smart player,” Adams said.
Adams said the Bulldogs will usually weigh less than their opponents in the trenches, but will make up for it with attitude.
“William Nichols, he’s my 150-pound redneck,” Adams said of the three-year starter on the line. “He’s used to going up against kids nine times bigger than him and you can’t say enough good things about that kid.
“The things he’s done with his size, he wouldn’t make most teams’ JVs. But he doesn’t care how big you are, he’s going to take you on.”
Wyatt Williams, a senior offensive and defensive tackle, possesses a similar attitude, Adams said.
Adams said he expects a number of newcomers to contribute. There’s tight ends Dane Lindsley and Caleb Frei, receiver Miles Lefebvre and linebacker Issak Dewey. Jared Lindsley might play some at receiver, but he’s likely “the future” at quarterback, Adams said.
“It makes me feel good knowing we’ve got the future (quarterback on our roster),” Adams said. “We’re getting known for a certain kind of football and people are coming to watch it and if you don’t have a special kid in the system, you’ve gotta completely restructure what you want to do.”
Adams said he felt relieved to know he’ll be able to keep throwing the ball after Tescher Harris graduates.
“I want it to be exciting, good for the fans, the community,” he said. “It’s also safer (throwing the ball), with less banging.”
Grangeville
COACH — Jeff Adams (third year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 10-1
KEY RETURNERS — Tescher Harris, sr., QB; Kyle Frei, sr., WR; Zach Forsmann, sr., C/DL; William Nichols, sr., OG/LB; Wyatt Williams, sr, OT/DT; Jason Rose, sr., TB/LB
Schedule
Games are at 7 p.m. unless noted
Date — Opponent
Aug. 30 — vs. Moscow
Sept. 6 — at Nampa Christian
Sept. 13 — at Clarkston
Sept. 20 — vs. McCall-Donnelly
Sept. 28 — vs. Priest River, 4 p.m.
Oct. 4 — vs. Kellogg
Oct. 11 — at St. Maries
Oct. 18 — vs. Orofino