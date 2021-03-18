At some point during the past three weeks, Brian Orr began thinking about the opponents his Lewis-Clark State women might face in the postseason, and decided to spend more time on ballhandling.
He’s glad he did.
The Warriors will face plenty of defensive pressure when they play Campbellsville (Ky.) in a round of 16 game in the NAIA basketball tournament at 11 a.m. Pacific on Friday at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Analytics suggest Campbellsville (18-2), the No. 3 seed, is the most efficient fast-break team in the NAIA this year.
“They full-court press — they have a couple of different presses,” Orr said. “Then they come back and play a zone that traps, doesn’t trap, extends, doesn’t extend. And they really play hard.”
Is that worrisome for the 22nd-ranked Warriors (14-5)? Conceivably. They’ve committed 66 fewer turnovers than their opponents, but sometimes they lapse. In a 73-44 win against William Jessup in a first-round game this past Friday at the Activity Center, the turnover count was 24.
“This team has had halves where we turn the ball over 10 times, and we’re not going against pressure,” Orr said. “So the last two weeks, maybe three weeks, we’ve really focused on handling the pressure. I thought, for whatever reason, several schools that we might line up against — that’s who they are. It just worked out that (LCSC’s round of 16 opponent) is one of them.”
In some ways, the 14th-seeded Warriors are playing their best basketball of the season. A No. 2 seed in the Opening Round, they brandished a fluid zone defense to upset top-seeded Carroll 76-67 and qualify for the final 16.
“Actually, coach has us write out the keys to the game,” L-C senior Kiara Burlage said. “He fills out what he wants and we as a team, we fill out what the keys are. For this game against Carroll, all we put was, ‘Do whatever it takes.’ A big focus was rebounds and getting out to shooters.”
Orr approved.
“I like our swag,” he said. “We’ve got a little bit of confidence right now. We’ve worked really hard on our defensive rotations and we put in a ton of time on blocking out. I’m just hoping that it’s going to pay off. Our defense seems to be getting better every single game.”
A playful type of savvy is also a strength for LCSC, whose four top scorers are seniors: Burlage (17.2 points per game), Abbie Johnson (12.9), Jansen Edmiston (10.6) and Peyton Souvenir (8.6).
“We’re going to try to have fun,” Orr said. “I know that sounds like coachspeak, but we’re going to try to enjoy the moment, try to embrace every possession, battle every possession. This team, they are really excited to be going to the national tournament. I mean, every team is excited, but I don’t think they’re little kids. They’re kind of fun to be around.”
The Warriors don’t press 24/7, but they do bear some similarities to third-ranked Campbellsville. Both teams prefer zone defense and are habitual qualifiers for the NAIA tournament. Neither school has claimed a title but both have placed second to Oklahoma City — Campbellsville in 2015 and LCSC two years later.
Even their leading scorers are similar. Burlage’s counterpart is 6-foot senior guard Sammy Rogers (15.5 points), who can score from inside and out.
“The opening matchup is pretty interesting,” Orr said.
