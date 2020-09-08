Two words summed it up: It was “brutal golf.”
After 30-mph winds and 45-mph gusts, the true “survivor” was Lewiston’s record setting Brian King, who won the 68th annual Labor Day Whing Ding golf tournament Monday at Lewiston Golf and Country Club.
He became the first modern era five-time sole survivor winner, adding the fifth after prior championships in 2017, 2011, 2010 and in 1993 when he was a lanky 17-year-old Lewiston High School senior. King is the 44-year-old director of marketing for Rogers Motors. He was in his 11th sole survivor.
The Whing Ding sole survivor is the Northwest’s longest-running amateur sole survivor event. The only other five-time winner is Joe Dreps, the Lewiston lad who won his first as a 14-year old in 1957 and went on to titles in 1961, 1962, 1963 and 1966. Dreps went on to an accounting practice in Seattle.
It took King three trips down the windy 18th hole to defeat Charles Parson of Coeur d’ Alene, playing in his first Whing Ding. Both had par-5 scores on the first two trips before King’s conceded birdie 4 of the 512-yard hole on the second playoff. Parson, with former University of Idaho basketball coach Don Verlin as caddie, is co-owner of Airgronomics, a sports turf firm that specializes in golf, baseball and football. In his first Whing Ding, Parson said he “absolutely” will return in 2021.
Finishing third was veteran golfer and two-time champion Jason Huff of Moscow, the Moscow High School business teacher in his 12th sole survivor. He won sole survivors in 2008 and 2018.
King was unaware of the record he set. He said: “I’m shocked. This is not expected. I was a true survivor today. It was brutal. I really can’t believe it happened, not with all those good players.”
Has he played before in similar wind conditions? “I’ve played in it but not when it matters. No.”
The wind made 70-degree temperatures feel more like 45. It was strong enough to challenge a golf stance and the gusts blew standing balls on the greens and caused havoc with direction of shots. Tournament low gross champion Corey Brown termed it “the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.” Huff low-keyed it, saying it “was pretty tough out there today, but it was fun.”
Wind created havoc with the scores, too. Double bogeys were common as well as two triples. On the par-5, 508-yard second hole, two had triple-bogey 8. It took seven holes before the first birdie of the day and the only other was King’s on the final hole, the 11th of the competition.
And the uncommonly high scoring was from the second-strongest field, based on handicaps, in the tournament’s long history. The aggregate handicap of the 10 players was plus-21. The record was plus-24 in 2015, when college golf team members were allowed in the sole survivor. The new rule—no college team players—started in 2017.
In the sole survivor, the 10 low gross players from Saturday and Sunday compete over nine holes, the Lewiston course’s first four and 4 through 18 on the back side. The golfer with the highest score on each of nine holes is eliminated. In case of a tie, players compete in a chip-off, with one eliminated, as on five of the first eight holes Monday. In case of a tie on the final hole, the hole is replayed.
Finishing fourth was Lewiston’s Greg Tatham, a retired University of Idaho staffer, who lost in a three-man chip-off on the par-3 No. 16. Holding a 1 handicap at the age of 68, Tatham qualified in a five-man playoff Sunday for the final four positions in the sole survivor field. He is the oldest sole survivor qualifier in modern Whing Ding history, three years older than the late Ray Norton of Asotin, who was 65 in 1997 and also was eliminated in a chip-off on No. 16.
The 2019 sole survivor champion, Kurt Simmons of Lewiston and Hermiston, Ore., was not in the 2020 field.
Earlier eliminations were:
l No. 15, Jared Mraz of Clarkston, the 2020 Lewiston club champion, victim of a wind-assisted out-of-bounds penalty for a double bogey.
l No. 14, Spokane’s Darin Ball, in a four-man chip-off. Ball, a Lewiston native and former resident, is the PotlatchDeltic vice president of resource, and was the 1986 sole survivor champion and the runner-up one year later.
l No. 4, Lewiston’s Geno Bonnalie, with a three-putt on the par-3 when players struggled to stay balanced on the greens. Bonnalie had a week at home in his fourth year caddying for Clarkston native Joel Dahmen on the PGA golf tour. Bonnalie was runner-up in the 2019 sole survivor, losing in a playoff, as he did in 2015 to King.
l No. 3, Cooper Wright of Grangeville, a 6-foot, 6-inch strong hitter in his fifth sole survivor. Wright is a lawyer. He lost in a five-man chip-off.
l No. 2, Josh Martin of Lewiston, a Lewiston School District employee in his first sole survivor. He ran into trouble with trees and had a three-putt, losing in a playoff with Huff, who had an out-of-bounds and a three-putt and also a triple bogey.
l No. 1, hard luck Corey Brown of Lewiston, the low gross champion with a two-day 8-under-par 134. With the wind at his back, Brown’s second shot on the par-4 No. 1 flew over the green and out of bounds, resulting in a double bogey. Brown, 41, general manager of Rogers Subaru, was in his eighth sole survivor and is a three-time runner-up.
The Diamond Shop of Lewiston was tournament sponsor and provided $900 in “skins” for the sole survivor players with the lowest unduplicated scores hole by hole. Huff won $700 with his par on No. 16 and King won $200 on No. 18.
Prior to the start on No. 1, 13-year-old Andrew Haines, in the fifth generation in the Haines ownership of longtime sponsor Diamond Shop, hit the ceremonial first shot for a third consecutive year.
WHING DING MIXED CHAPMAN TOURNAMENT
Low overall gross—Josh Martin, Lewiston, and Lauren Hamm, Ferndale, Wash., 68.
Championship flight—1. Dave Sterath and Kyla Lien, 69. 2. Cooper and Amy Wright, and Zach Rawls and Megan Gibson, 70. 4. Joey Baker and Penny Jacks, 71.
First flight—1. Ben and Jade House, 78. 2. Parker Plato and Mylaina Parker, 80. 3. Dave Mahan and Kim Eimers, Greg and Val Stone and Stewart and Cheri Warner, 81.
Second flight—1. Mort Eng and Brandy Kellar, 80. 2. Jared and Chivonne Mraz, 85. 3. Randy and Barbara Korsch, 90.
Low overall net—Kevin and Daisy Eng, Moscow, 59.
Championship flight—1. Dane Hillesland and Carlee Rhodes, and Corey and Kristin Brown, 67. 3. Darin and Mary Ball, 69.
First flight—1. Mike and Helen Henry, 66. 2. Marlon and Christine Eng, 69. 3. Brian King and Jill Taylor, and Ned and Kate Cannon, 71.
Second flight—1. Keith Olson and Debbie Stellyes, 65. 2. Carlos Davila and Jessica Earle, and Ron and Judith Wetmore, 69.