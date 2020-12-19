POTLATCH — Tara Schlader filled up the stat sheet for victorious Prairie in a Whitepine League Division I girls’ basketball game Friday against Potlatch, providing six points, 17 rebounds and seven steals as the Pirates prevailed 55-22.
Ellea Uhlenkott added 11 points and 10 boards as Prairie improved to 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the league.
“Really rough game,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “There was lots of contact and both teams had a hard time getting into things, but sometimes you just take a win heading into the break.”
The Pirates rushed out to an early lead and again displayed a balanced offensive attack, with Kristin Wemhoff going for 12 points and three assists, and Delanie Lockett pitching in nine points and three assists.
“They’re just playing good team ball, being very generous with one another, good energy and good flow when their out there,“ Mader said.
Jordan Reynolds led Potlatch (1-7, 1-6) with 11 points.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (9-1, 6-1)
Delanie Lockett 2 5-6 9, Kristin Wemhoff 5 2-4 12, Madison Shears 2 2-2 8, Ellea Uhlenkott 5 1-2 11, Tara Schlader 3 0-0 6, Ali Rehder 0 0-0 0, Trinity Martinez 2 0-0 5, Laney Forsmann 0 1-2 1, Hope Schwartz 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 11-16 55.
POTLATCH (1-7, 1-6)
Josie Larson 1 2-2 4, Emma Chambers 1 0-0 2, Taylor Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Tayva McKinney 1 0-0 2, Adriana Arciga 1 0-0 3, Jaylee Fry 0 0-1 0, Bailyn Anderson 0 0-0 0, Becca Butterfield 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 5 1-3 11. Totals 9 3-6 22.
Prairie 15 15 19 6—55
Potlatch 5 7 2 8—22
3-point goals — Shears 2, Martinez, Schwartz, Arciga.
JV — Prairie 19, Potlatch 11
Grangeville 65, Kendrick 45
KENDRICK — Grangeville shot above 50 percent as it kept its win streak alive, routing Kendrick in a nonleague game.
Talia Brown scored a game-high 20 points, Camden Barger supplied 14 points and nine assists and Macy Smith pitched in 18 points as the Bulldogs (6-2) won their fourth consecutive game.
Grangeville was off to the races early, tallying 40 first-half points.
“Everybody played great today,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said. “Kendrick is a good team and the scoreboard doesn’t show how tough they are to play.“
Bailey Vanderwall was active on both ends of the court, chipping in six steals and five assists.
Rose Stewart was a bright spot for the Tigers (6-3), scoring 15 points while Erin Morgan contributed 10.
GRANGEVILLE (6-2)
Camden Barger 5 1-2 14, Macy Smith 7 3-5 18, Talia Brown 9 0-0 20, Zoe Lutz 0 0-0 0, Cameran Green 0 0-0 0, Bella Dame 3 0-0 7, Bailey Vanderwall 3 0-0 6, Emma Edwards 0 0-0 0, Abbie Frei 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 4-7 65.
KENDRICK (6-3)
Rose Stewart 6 3-4 15, Harley Heimgartner 3 0-0 7, Drew Stacy 1 0-0 2, Hannah Tweit 2 0-0 5, Erin Morgan 4 2-2 10, Morgan Silflow 1 0-0 2, Ruby Stewart 2 0-0 4, Hailey Taylor 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 5-6 45.
Grangeville 19 21 16 9—65
Kendrick 12 6 12 15—45
3-point goals — Barger 3, Brown 2, Dame, Smith, Tweit.
JV — Kendrick def. Grangeville.
Troy-Highland scrapped
CRAIGMONT — A nonleague game between Highland of Craigmont and Troy was canceled. It will not be rescheduled.