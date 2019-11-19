GENESEE — Coming off a second-place showing in last year’s state tournament, the Genesee High girls’ basketball opened the 2019-20 season with a 63-27 nonleague victory Monday night against Logos of Moscow.
The Bulldogs got points from 10 of their 11 players, with Bailey Leseman scoring a game-high 13 points. Genesee also got nine points and six rebounds from Lucie Ranisate; 10 steals and four assists from Emerson Parkins; 11 points from Claira Osborne; and six rebounds from Taylor Mayer.
“This may be, from 1 to 11, the deepest team I’ve ever had in 29 years (of coaching),” said Greg Hardie, who is entering his second season as Genesee’s coach.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (0-1)
F.Miller 1 3-4 5, L.Wilson 1 2-3 4, N.Michaels 1 1-2 3, E.Meyer 0 0-0 0, K.Wambeke 2 1-2 5, A.Driskill 0 0-0 0, J.Urquidez 0 0-0 0, L.Urquidez 4 2-2 10. Totals 9 9-13 27.
GENESEE (1-0)
Lucie Ranisate 4 1-6 9, Molly Hanson 3 0-0 6, Emerson Parkins 1 2-2 4, Mikacia Bartosz 1 0-0 3, Regan Zenner 3 0-0 6, Kendra Murray 1 0-2 2, Bailey Leseman 4 5-12 13, Isabelle Monk 2 1-2 7, Makenzie Stout 0 0-2 0, Claira Osborne 4 3-3 11, Taylor Mayer 1 0-2 2. Totals 24 12-31 63.
Logos 7 7 7 6—27
Genesee 19 18 16 10—63
Three-point goals — Monk 2, Bartosz.
JV — Genesee 19, Logos 15.
G’ville 74, Cascade 6
GRANGEVILLE — Camden Barger scored 18 points and Bailey Vanderwall tallied nine of Grangeville’s whopping 38 steals in a season-opening win against Cascade.
Zoe Lutz added seven steals while Barger and Makala Roberts contributed six each in the nonleague game. Vanderwall collected eight assists and Barger five.
“Good opener, really passed the ball well,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said.
Vanderwall finished with 10 points.
The Bulldogs dominated the first quarter 26-0 against a rebuilding Cascade team of District III that also went scoreless in the third period.
Grangeville fields a young lineup this year and expects a stiffer challenge against three District II teams in the next few days.
CASCADE (0-1)
Redman 0 0-2 0, Bartlett 0 0-0 9, Sears 1 0-1 2, Nitzel 1 0-0 2, Wegener 1 0-0 2, Arv 0 0-3 0. Totals 3 0-4 6.
GRANGEVILLE (1-0)
Barger 6 2-2 18, Hill 2 0-0 4, Brown 3 0-0 6, Smith 3 0-0 6, Bashaw 3 1-2 7, Lutz 2 0-0 4, LaCombe 2 0-0 4, Roberts 3 0-0 9, Vanderwall 4 2-2 10, Canaday 2 1-2 5, Edwards 0 2-2 2. Totals 29 8-12 74.
Cascade 0 4 0 2— 6
Grangeville 26 22 19 7—74
3-point goals — Barger 4, Bashaw, Roberts 3.