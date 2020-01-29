Lewiston girls’ basketball coach Steve Lear said he knows his team is continuing to “play hard, to work hard.”
Because of that, “I thought we had it going good until the fourth quarter,” Lear said, “but we just couldn’t close it.”
Despite trailing by four to enter the final period, Lewiston fell 57-41 to rival Coeur d’Alene on Tuesday at Booth Hall in a 5A Inland Empire League game.
The Vikings outscored Lewiston 25-13 in the fourth.
“That was basically the difference in the game,” Lear said. “We just didn’t get things done when they had to be done.”
Lewiston was led by Caitlin Richardson’s 13 points and Tai Bausch’s 12 points.
“We had a couple players that broke the double-figure mark,” Lear said, “but we need more than two.
“Bausch and Richardson, they both had a good game, but we just didn’t get much from anyone else and it just happens.”
The loss dropped Lewiston to 2-14.
“They’re kids, they don’t internalize like adults do,” Lear said. “They believe that every day is going to be better than the day before and I do believe that they do feel that way — that today’s going to be better than yesterday and they’re going to do everything in their power to make it better.
“(The players are) just maintaining a positive attitude and supporting each other. These are seasons that can go south in a hurry in terms of attitude and commitment but that hasn’t happened.”
Lear added his team has “left it all on the floor and accepted the results.”
“We started the fourth quarter with a four-point deficit, it was a two-point game at halftime and then for whatever reason — and there were many of them — I would say 80 percent of their field goals were one-step layins,” Lear said of Coeur d’Alene. “We got beat downcourt, is what happened, on a very regular basis.”
Lear said his team was perhaps just too aggressive in its offensive rebounding efforts.
“If we didn’t get it, they were releasing three to four people and they just beat us downcourt,” he said. “It wasn’t because we were too lazy or out of shape. We were just too aggressive on the board. And if they got the rebound, then they had the numbers going the other way.”
Lewiston is 0-5 in league.
“I thought they were up (emotionally),” Lear said. “They played hard.
“We just didn’t get the results we wanted, that’s all.”
COEUR D’ALENE
Nakisha Matheson 1 0-1 2, Jaelyn Brainard-Adams 4 4-6 12, Emma Whiteman 0 0-0 0, Madi Symons 6 5-9 18, Tori Younker 5 0-0 11, Jaden Chavez 2 0-0 4, H Froehlich 0 0-0 0, L. Phenicie 0 0-0 0, Karlina Zanetti 0 3-3 6, Skylar Burke 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 9-16 57.
LEWISTON (2-14, 0-5)
Emily Collins 1 4-5 6, Amelia Foss 0 0-0 0, Tai Bausch 3 5-7 12, Jordyn Wilkins 0 1-2 1, Sammi Grant 0 0-0 0, Anika Grogan 1 1-2 3, Jenika Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Gabby Johnson 2 1-1 5, Caitlin Richardson 4 5-7 13, Katy Wessels 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 18-28 41.
Coeur d’Alene 14 5 13 25—57
Lewiston 5 12 11 13—41
3-point goals — Bausch, Symons, Younker.
JV — Coeur d’Alene 62, Lewiston 31.