ASOTIN — Mason Gilchrist had a hat trick of scores for the Colfax Bulldogs in a 26-14 victory against Northeast 2B League rival Asotin on Friday.
Gilchrist was all around the field for the Bulldogs. He had a receiving touchdown, a rushing score and an interception return for six.
“Mason is an all-around football player,” Colfax coach Mike Morgan said. “He’s a Tasmanian devil for us on both sides of the ball. He’s a hard worker and I was very pleased with his performance.”
Gilchrist finished with 18 carries for 166 yards.
“I just kept seeing open field,” he said. “Our O-line was opening up holes and Coach knew exactly what to call in order for us to score.”
Colfax had a 20-0 lead at the end of the first half. The Bulldogs defense intercepted Asotin quarterback Preston Overberg twice and limited him to one completion.
“Preston at times looked really good,” Morgan said. “Sometimes he let the pressure get to him. I think he’s a great quarterback, but we were coming at all angles and we made it really difficult for him.”
Asotin improved its play in the second half, outscoring the Bulldogs 14-6.
“It was a tale of two halves for us,” Asotin coach Jim Holman said. “We let Gilchrist run all over us in the first half and the scoreboard showed that. In the second half we came out and got some turnovers but weren’t able to capitalize on their mistakes.”
Colfax quarterback Seth Lustig fumbled on its opening drive of the second half, and the Panthers recovered. Asotin faced a fourth down on Colfax’s 33-yard line. Overberg connected with Reuben Eggleston for a 30-yard gain that resulted in a first-and-goal. Asotin then lost 20 yards on the next play because of a bad snap.
Ty Galles then rushed for a 23-yard score to cut into the Bulldogs’ lead.
“We got on them a little bit at halftime,” Holman said. “I thought we didn’t compete in the first half. We have to figure out a way to play four quarters so we’re not playing from behind.”
The Bulldogs then went on a seven-play drive to extend their lead 26-7.
“It was a tough ballgame.” Morgan said. “Anytime you play Asotin it’s a knock-down drag-out affair. I thought we got sloppy at times, though. We had a couple touchdowns called back and they were gashing us up the middle. Overall, I thought we made it more interesting than it needed to be.”
The Panthers called a QB sneak on fourth-and-short with six minutes to go. Overberg went up the middle and popped out untouched for a 41-yard touchdown run.
Overberg turned his game around in the second half. He ended the first two quarters 1-for-5 for 3 yards. He ended the game 8-for-14 for 89 yards and a rushing touchdown.
“He threw the pick-6 at the end of the first half and that’s what turned it around,” Holman said. “Most quarterbacks would dwell on that. But not him. He was the leader that we expect him to be.”
Colfax 8 6 0 6—26
Asotin 0 0 0 14 —14
First Quarter
Colfax — Damian Demler 9 run (Mason Gilchrist pass from Demler).
Second Quarter
Colfax — Gilchrist 15 interception return (run failed).
Colfax — Gilchrist 34 run (pass failed).
Fourth Quarter
Asotin — Cam Knight 20 run (Cameron Clovis kick).
Colfax — Gilchrist 1 pass from Demler (pass failed).
Asotin — Preston Overberg 41 run (Clovis kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Colfax: Gilchrist 18-166, Trentin Ensley 8-44, Ryan Henning 4-25,Wyatt Bodey 1-25, Demler 4-10. Asotin: Overberg 8-97, Knight 8-71, Clovis 9-60, Ty Galles 4-24.
PASSING — Colfax: Demler: 4-11-0-32, Seth Lustig 4-7-0-29. Asotin: Overberg: 8-14-2-89.
RECEIVING — Colfax: Brayden Heilsberg 2-32, Ryan Henning 2-24, Demler 1-15, Gilchrist 1-1. Asotin: Reuben Eggleston 2-45, Isiah Berzett 2-24, Kyler Denny 1-15, Galles 1-1.
Pixley may be contacted at tpixley@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @TreebTalks.