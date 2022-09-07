SEATTLE — Logan Gilbert tied his career high with nine strikeouts, Cal Raleigh homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 3-0 on Tuesday night to keep the American League wild-card race tight.

Raleigh hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Mariners won for the eighth time in nine games. Seattle and Tampa Bay are 1½ games ahead of Toronto, which is 3½ games in front of Baltimore for the final wild-card spot. Raleigh has 23 homers, tops among catchers.

