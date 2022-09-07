Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, pitching coach Pete Woodworth, starting pitcher Logan Gilbert, first baseman Ty France and second baseman Adam Frazier, from left, meet at the mound during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Chicago White Sox' Jose Abreu hits a double off Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford tags out Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel as Engel attempted to steal second base during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Seattle Mariners' Ty France hits a double off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Johnny Cueto during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Chicago White Sox starter Johnny Cueto delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Seattle starter Logan Gilbert reacts after striking out Chicago’s AJ Pollock in the sixth inning of Tuesday’s game.
AP Stephen Brashear
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, pitching coach Pete Woodworth, starting pitcher Logan Gilbert, first baseman Ty France and second baseman Adam Frazier, from left, meet at the mound during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
AP Stephen Brashear
Chicago White Sox' Jose Abreu hits a double off Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
AP Stephen Brashear
Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford tags out Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel as Engel attempted to steal second base during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
AP Stephen Brashear
Seattle Mariners' Ty France hits a double off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Johnny Cueto during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
AP Stephen Brashear
Chicago White Sox starter Johnny Cueto delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
SEATTLE — Logan Gilbert tied his career high with nine strikeouts, Cal Raleigh homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 3-0 on Tuesday night to keep the American League wild-card race tight.
Raleigh hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Mariners won for the eighth time in nine games. Seattle and Tampa Bay are 1½ games ahead of Toronto, which is 3½ games in front of Baltimore for the final wild-card spot. Raleigh has 23 homers, tops among catchers.
Chicago has lost two of three and dropped three games behind first-place Cleveland in the AL Central, also trailing Minnesota by 1½ games.
“Pitching, pitching, pitching, pitching, that’s the 2022 Mariners at its finest tonight,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said.
Although it wasn’t his best outing as he struggled with a wayward fastball, Gilbert (12-5) allowed five hits in six innings, striking out two each in the third, fifth and sixth.
“He’s about as kindhearted and nice a kid, a young man, you’re going to find and the way he treats everybody is super, all kinds of respect,” Servais said. “But when it’s his day to pitch, he steps out of the dugout to take the mound and it is on and I love that about him.”
The second-year starter allowed runners in scoring position twice. José Abreu had a out-one double in the sixth, his third hit of the game, and took third on Eloy Jiménez’s single. But Gilbert struck out Gavin Sheets and fanned A.J. Pollock on a shoulder-high 98 mph fastball, Gilbert’s 101st and final pitch. It was his hardest throw of the game and brought a rare fist pump.
“That’s pretty cool,” Gilbert said. “I just let it go. I mean, a big moment like that, the crowd is going crazy, it’s pretty easy to get yourself amped up and just throw it as hard as you can. So it’s nice, I just I felt like I kind of hit an extra gear there.”
Pollock also struck out with two runners aboard in the eighth against Andrés Muñoz. Paul Sewald struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 18th save in 22 chances.
“It’s great to see that emotion from him,” Servais said. “He knew it was a rough night. It was a battle every inning and to get through it not giving up anything was just awesome. And then our bullpen — again, it was not easy tonight.”
Seattle has allowed three runs or fewer in nine consecutive games, tying June 1-11, 2009, for the second-longest streak in team history behind 13 straight in 2014.
Johnny Cueto (7-7) allowed one run, five hits and three walks in six-plus innings.
Ty France doubled in the fourth on ball that hit the wall in the right-field corner and skipped past Sheets. France tagged up on on Mitch Haniger’s fly to right field, and Sheets’ throw was wide and bounced to the camera well for an error that let France cross the plate.
“It was unbelievable,” Chicago acting manager Miguel Cairo said of the pitching. “Gilbert pitched good and Johnny was able to keep us in the game and we just came up short today. It was a really good game. (Gilbert) just has a fast ball (that) is hard to hit.”
UP NEXT — White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech (4-9, 3.58) is 0-3 in his last five starts. He has been sidelined since Aug. 23 by a strained left knee. ... Mariners right-hander Luis Castillo (6-5, 2.71) is 2-1 with a 2.39 ERA in six starts since he was acquired from Cincinnati. He pitched six shutout innings against Cleveland on Sept. 2.