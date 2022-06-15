Gilbert dominant as M’s blank Twins

SEATTLE — At the rate he’s going, Logan Gilbert is going to find himself pitching in Los Angeles at the All-Star Game a month from now.
Seattle’s young right-hander tossed six smooth innings and combined with three relievers on a four-hitter in the Mariners’ 5-0 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.
Eugenio Suárez and Ty France each clubbed a two-run homer to help the Mariners emerge from their offensive slump. But all anyone wanted to talk about afterward was another sterling performance from Gilbert.
“He’s putting together, it looks to me, like maybe an All-Star type season,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “I think he’s certainly distinguishing himself as one of the better starters in this league.”
Gilbert lowered his ERA to 2.22, striking out six and walking one. Gilberto Celestino, batting in the No. 9 spot, and Carlos Correa both had two singles off Gilbert, but the rest of the Twins’ lineup found no success.
The one time Minnesota threatened came in the sixth with runners at first and second and two outs, but Gilbert struck out Max Kepler on a 3-2 pitch. It was the fourth time this year Gilbert has won following a Seattle loss.
“I’m trying to always set the tone when it’s my day, and get ahead and keep zeros on the board and give us a chance to win,” Gilbert said. “So win or lose, that’s my job. And that’s what I’ve tried to go out and do.”
Gilbert (7-2) has allowed three runs or less in 12 of his 13 starts this season. He’s pitched at least six innings in six straight outings, and only Seattle wanting to hold his pitch count down a little against the Twins kept Gilbert from going into the seventh.
“I don’t know if it’s one particular thing with him as much as just a lot of positive things combined,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He made good pitches when he had to.”
Erik Swanson, Diego Castillo and Matt Festa each worked an inning of relief to finish the shutout.
Suárez hit his team-leading 12th long ball of the season in the fourth and France launched his 10th homer an inning later to chase Minnesota starter Joe Ryan. Sam Haggerty added an RBI double in the seventh.
Seattle had scored three runs or fewer in four of the previous six games.
Minnesota Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Arraez 2b 4 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0
Buxton dh 2 0 0 0 France 1b 4 1 1 2
Correa ss 4 0 2 0 Rodriguez cf 2 1 1 0
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 4 1 1 2
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 Toro dh 4 0 0 0
Larnach lf 3 0 0 0 Raleigh c 4 0 1 0
Miranda 1b 3 0 0 0 Trammell rf 3 0 0 0
Jeffers c 3 0 0 0 Moore ss 2 2 1 0
Celestino cf 3 0 2 0 Haggerty lf 3 0 1 1
Totals 30 0 4 0 Totals 30 5 6 5
Minnesota 000 000 000 — 0
Seattle 000 220 10x — 5
DP—Minnesota 0, Seattle 1. LOB—Minnesota 5, Seattle 4. 2B—Rodriguez (10), Haggerty (1). HR—Suarez (12), France (10). SB—Moore 2 (8).
IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Ryan L,5-3 42/3 5 4 4 1 3
Megill 11/3 0 0 0 1 1
Moran 2 1 1 1 1 2
Seattle
Gilbert W,7-2 6 4 0 0 1 6
Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 1
Festa 1 0 0 0 1 1
Umpires—Home, Dan Merzel; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T—2:36. A—13,019 (47,929).