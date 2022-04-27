ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Logan Gilbert handed the ball to manager Scott Servais and sauntered off the mound with two outs in the sixth inning, a small eruption of cheers could be heard from the lower bowl of the largely empty Tropicana Field.
A large contingent of Gilbert’s family and friends from the Orlando area and other parts of Florida were there to see the lanky right-hander make his fourth start of the season.
The initial round of applause grew louder and more widespread as the large contingent of Seattle Mariner fans — perhaps half in the announced crowd of 9,257 — stood and congratulated Gilbert on another outstanding outing that led the Mariners to an 8-4 victory Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays.
“I had a lot of people here and just to know that was them and they showed up to support me, it means a lot,” Gilbert said.
Seattle now has won four consecutive games and seven of its past eight to improve to 11-6.
“It’s great to be back and a good chance to watch Logan Gilbert do what he does,” said Servais, who flew out first thing earlier in the day to manage after clearing COVID-19 protocols.
Servais had missed the past five games after testing positive along with several other people in the organization. Seattle went 4-1 in that span under Kristopher Negron.
“My wife asked me, ‘Are you more nervous sitting at home or at the ballpark,’” Servais said. “I think the energy in the ballpark. It raises all the anxiety in you. When you’re sitting at home, you’re pulling for the guys and pulling for the team, but it’s not easy. It’s not easy sitting at home, but thank God we’re playing the way we are. It makes it a little bit easier when you’re winning.”
Gilbert is a big reason for that. The team is 4-0 in his starts and he’s improved to 3-0 on the season. So intense and focused on his start day, Gilbert only saw that Servais had returned.
Gilbert didn’t look pleased about not finishing the sixth inning, but he was at 104 pitches and there was no way Servais was going to allow his young starter to push his pitch count up this early in the season. One out isn’t as important as having Gilbert pitch every fifth day because, right now, he’s one of the best starting pitchers in MLB.
“He is very competitive,” Servais said. “When you’re around Logan on an everyday basis maybe you don’t see it, but on game day, he is as competitive as anybody we have when he takes the mound.”
After Matt Koch eventually closed out the sixth without allowing an inherited base runner to score, it left Gilbert with a final line of 5ž scoreless innings, two hits allowed, three walks and seven strikeouts. In four starts this season, Gilbert has allowed one run in 22 innings pitched for a 0.40 ERA, which is the lowest in MLB for starting pitchers.
With intermittent fastball command, he mixed in just enough sliders and a handful of curveballs and change-ups for out pitches in key situations. He only allowed two runners to reach scoring position.
The Mariners, and the Rays’ defense, provided more than sufficient run support for Gilbert in his start and needed insurance for Seattle’s bullpen.
A pair of errors in a chaotic fourth inning led to seven unearned runs against Rays reliever Josh Fleming, turning a scoreless tie into a lopsided margin.
With one out and runners on first and second, Abraham Toro hit a ground ball to shortstop Wander Franco for what should’ve been at least a force out. Instead, Franco flubbed a 15-foot flip to second baseman Brandon Lowe, who tried to grab the ball with his bare hand and keep his foot on the base. Eugenio Suarez, who slid into second on the play, was ruled safe on the field and the call was upheld on replay review.
With the bases loaded, Tom Murphy hit a dribbler to the right side of the pitcher’s mound on a check swing. Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi fielded the ball and made a throw on the run for the force out. The ball bounced off the dirt and past Mike Zunino, allowing Winker to slide in safely and Suarez to alertly score as well.
It was the start of an onslaught.
Julio Rodriguez followed with a missile of a line drive into the right-center gap that scored Toro to make it 3-0.
A flustered Fleming hit Dylan Moore to load the bases, then watched as Adam Frazier’s hard bouncing ground ball to first base that went just over the glove of a leaping Choi for a bases-clearing double and a 6-0 lead.
France punctuated the inning with a hard single through the left side to score Frazier and make it 7-0. It was his team-high 20th RBI on the season. Two innings later, France pushed his RBI total to 21 with a sac fly.
“We talk a lot about controlling the strike zone and taking the walks, but you know, reducing the strikeouts has been really big,” Servais said. “We didn’t hit a lot of balls hard tonight, but we are putting the ball in play. Good things happen when you put pressure on them.”
Seattle Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Frazier 2b 4 1 1 3 B.Lowe 2b 5 1 2 0
France 1b 4 0 1 2 Franco ss 5 1 1 2
Winker lf 5 1 1 0 Diaz 3b 2 0 0 0
Suarez 3b 4 1 2 0 Choi 1b 5 0 2 0
Crawford ss 5 0 2 0 Arozarena lf 4 0 0 0
Toro dh 5 1 0 0 Kiermaier cf 3 0 1 0
Murphy c 4 1 1 0 Margot rf 3 0 1 0
Rodriguez cf 4 1 1 1 J.Lowe dh 4 1 0 0
Moore rf 3 2 1 0 Zunino c 1 0 0 0
Kelenic rf 0 0 0 0 Pinto c 3 1 2 2
Totals 38 8 10 6 Totals 35 4 9 4
Seattle 000 701 000 — 8
Tampa Bay 000 000 400 — 4
E—Franco (2), Choi (1), Pinto (1). DP—Seattle 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB—Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 9. 2B—Rodriguez (4), Frazier (5), Murphy (2). 3B—Moore (1). HR—Pinto (1), Franco (4). SF—France (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gilbert W,3-0 52/3 2 0 0 3 7
Koch 11/3 4 4 4 1 0
Swanson 1 2 0 0 0 2
Munoz 1 1 0 0 1 3
Tampa Bay
Wisler 2 2 0 0 0 2
Fleming L,2-2 2 4 7 0 1 2
Sanders 2 4 1 1 1 0
Adam 1 0 0 0 0 2
Raley 1 0 0 0 0 0
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 0
HBP—Fleming (Moore). WP—Gilbert.
Umpires—Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Tom Hallion.
T—3:15. A—9,257 (25,000).