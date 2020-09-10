SAN FRANCISCO — Mike Yastrzemski hit a three-run homer as the San Francisco Giants defeated the Seattle Mariners 10-1 for their fifth straight win Wednesday under skies turned orange by raging wildfires in Northern California.
Players took batting practice with the lights turned on at Oracle Park on a late-summer afternoon. Some ash flakes rained down on the ballpark and the smell of smoke was noticeable but not overpowering.
“Certainly, it’s a strange look when we all woke up this morning and found the orangish-red hue to the sky,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said.
“Walking onto the field today was certainly different in the middle of the afternoon and having the sky look a little bit dark, but my understanding is the air quality is OK and of course we’ll keep tabs on it and if anything changes we’ll make the best decisions for the health and well-being of our players,” he said.
Tyler Anderson (2-3) pitched six shutout innings of three-hit ball for the win. The left-hander struck out four and walked one as he won for the first time in three starts since pitching his first career complete game Aug. 22 against Arizona.
Mariners starter Nick Margevicius (1-3) struck out six his first time through the order before the Giants broke through in the bottom of the third of a scoreless game. He gave up a season-high seven runs in 4ž innings.
Seattle San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 Yastrzmski rf 5 2 2 3
Moore lf 4 1 1 0 Solano 2b 5 1 0 0
Lewis cf 3 0 0 0 Ruf lf 3 1 1 0
Seager 3b 3 0 0 1 Dickerson ph 1 0 1 1
France 2b 4 0 1 0 Basabe lf 1 1 0 0
White 1b 4 0 0 0 Flores dh 3 2 2 1
Torrens c 3 0 0 0 Tromp ph 1 0 0 0
Marmlejs dh 4 0 1 0 Belt 1b 4 1 0 1
Ervin rf 2 0 1 0 Longoria 3b 4 0 2 3
Sandoval 3b 0 0 0 0
Bart c 4 1 2 1
Crawford ss 2 1 1 0
Dubon cf 4 0 2 0
Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 37 10 13 10
Seattle 000 000 010 — 1
San Francisco 003 133 00x — 10
E—Solano (8). LOB—Seattle 7, San Francisco 7. 2B—France (1), Moore (8), Flores 2 (10), Ruf (6). HR—Yastrzemski (9). SF—Seager (6).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Margevicius L, 1-3 42/3 6 7 7 3 6
Lockett 11/3 6 3 3 0 0
Fletcher 1 1 0 0 0 3
Yacabonis 1 0 0 0 0 0
San Francisco
Anderson W, 2-3 6 3 0 0 1 4
Gott 1 1 0 0 2 2
Garcia 2 1 1 1 0 2
HBP—Fletcher (B.Crawford). WP—Margevicius.
T—3:05.