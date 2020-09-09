Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO — Pinch-hitter Darin Ruf homered with one out in the seventh inning and the San Francisco Giants beat Seattle 6-5 on Tuesday night, ending the Mariners’ six-game winning streak.
Alex Dickerson and Mauricio Dubón also went deep for the Giants, who erased a 5-1 deficit to win for the seventh time in nine games.
First-year San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler had to use five pitchers to keep his club on a roll and got another big night from the offense.
Donovan Solano had three hits and scored twice. Brandon Belt singled twice and had two RBI. The Giants have scored four or more runs in 10 consecutive games for the first time since 2007.
“One of the things that we continue to say and that we’ve seen play out is that we’re not out of games so we can handle an early deficit and trust that we have the guys who can hit singles but also hit balls in the gaps and sometimes in the seats,” Kapler said.
J.P. Crawford drove in three for the Mariners.
Ruf’s blast off lefty reliever Anthony Misiewicz (0–2) was his third of the season and the fourth of his career as a pinch-hitter. Ruf, in his first year back in the majors after playing three seasons in Korea, was called on to hit for Dickerson, who homered off right-hander Brady Lail in the third.
“It’s a lot of fun mainly because most of the time it’s not going to work out that way where you’re going to get a home run from the left side and then Ruf’s going to come in and pinch hit and hit a big home run,” Kapler said.
Dickerson, who was questionable before the game after fouling a ball hard off his right knee on Monday, praised Kapler for the move.
Seattle manager Scott Servais was ejected in the eighth inning by home plate umpire John Libka for arguing balls and strikes.
“The first one was definitely low and the second one was lower than that,” Servais said. “Got to be better.”
Tyler Rogers (2-3) retired three batters to win. Tony Watson pitched the ninth for his second save.
Mariners starter Ljay Newsome was knocked out of the game after getting hit near the wrist on his pitching hand by a 100-mph line drive from Brandon Crawford leading off the second. The ball ricocheted off Newsome’s hand high into the air and was caught by Crawford at shortstop for an out. Newsome grimaced and repeatedly tried to flex his hand before Servais and a team trainer came out.
“Actually feels pretty good right now. I have full motion in it,” Newsome said. “I’ve been hit plenty of times but I’ve never come out of a game.”
Seattle San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Crawford ss 4 1 1 3 Yastrzemski rf 4 0 0 0
Moore 2b 3 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 3 1 1 1
Lewis cf 5 0 2 0 Ruf ph 1 1 1 1
Seager 3b 3 0 0 1 Basabe lf 0 0 0 0
France dh 4 1 2 0 Solano 2b 4 2 3 0
Marmolejos lf 4 0 1 1 Belt 1b 4 0 2 2
White 1b 4 1 2 0 Flores dh 4 0 0 0
Torrens c 4 1 2 0 B.Crawford ss 4 0 0 0
Long Jr. lf 2 1 0 0 Sandoval 3b 4 0 2 0
Ervin ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Slater pr 0 0 0 0
Longoria 3b 0 0 0 0
Bart c 4 1 1 0
Dubon cf 3 1 1 2
Totals 34 5 10 5 Totals 35 6 11 6
Seattle 131 000 000 — 5
San Francisco 102 200 10x — 6
DP—Seattle 0, San Francisco 2. LOB—Seattle 8, San Francisco 5. 2B—J.Crawford (6), Torrens (1), Solano (13). 3B—France (1), Solano (1). HR—Dickerson (7), Dubon (1), Ruf (2). SB—Moore (9), Lewis (3), Slater (6).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Newsome 1 2 1 1 0 2
Lail 2 5 4 4 0 1
Sadler 1 1 0 0 0 0
Gerber 1 1 0 0 0 1
Misiewicz L, 0-2 1 1 1 1 0 2
Frankoff 1 1 0 0 0 0
San Francisco
Webb 5 6 5 5 3 4
Baragar 1 2 0 0 0 2
Rogers W, 1-3 1 1 0 0 1 1
Garcia H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Watson S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 0
HBP—Webb 2 (Moore, Moore).
T—3:04.