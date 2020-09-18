SAN FRANCISCO — The nomadic Seattle Mariners are taking their bats from the Bay Area to Southern California for three more “home games” on the road.
Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in the seventh inning of the Giants’ 6-4 win Thursday that sent Seattle to a second home defeat played in San Francisco’s ballpark because of dangerous air quality in western Washington.
The series was moved because of smoke from all the West Coast wildfires. Now, the Mariners are altering their air travel reservations once more and headed to San Diego for a weekend series at Petco Park.
“It’s disappointing, but its the world we’re living in in 2020,” Mariners starter Nick Margevicius said. “There’s a lot of things we can’t control, a lot of things in the season, a lot of things in the world right now.”
Darin Ruf homered in the second inning to back Giants starter Tyler Anderson, who hurt his own cause when he was ejected in the bottom of the third by plate umpire Edwin Moscoso for emphatically expressing his displeasure with a walk to Kyle Lewis.
“Tyler knows that that just can’t happen,” mangaer Gabe Kapler said. “It puts us in a really tough spot.”
Wandy Peralta followed Anderson and threw 49 pitches in a career-high three innings, and Rico Garcia (1-1) worked one inning for his first major league win. Sam Selman finished for his first career save, stranding two runners when Lewis lined out and Kyle Seager flied out.
“Peralta came up huge for us,” Kapler said. “As tough as that was it was equally rewarding and in some ways inspiring to see him come out and give us the length that he did and battle. It gave us a chance to climb back into the game. I thought our guys continued to be resilient.”
JP Crawford hit a two-run single in the second after RBI singles by Tim Lopes and Phillip Ervin, but Seattle’s bullpen couldn’t hold a three-run lead.
Margevicius was staked to an early lead but Kendall Graveman (0-3) couldn’t hold it.
San Francisco Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Slater dh 2 0 0 0 J.Crawford ss 5 0 1 2
Belt dh 2 0 0 0 Moore lf 4 0 1 0
Solano 2b 4 0 0 0 Lewis cf 4 0 0 0
Yastrzmski rf 1 0 0 0 Seager 3b 4 1 1 0
Basabe rf 2 2 1 0 France 2b 4 1 1 0
Flores 1b 4 2 2 2 Torrens c 3 0 1 0
Ruf lf 2 1 1 1 Gordon pr 0 0 0 0
Dickerson lf 2 0 1 1 Odom c 0 0 0 0
Longoria 3b 4 0 2 1 Lopes dh 4 1 1 1
B.Crawfrd ss 2 0 0 1 White 1b 3 0 0 0
Bart c 2 0 0 0 Ervin rf 3 1 1 1
Smoak ph 1 0 0 0 Marmlejs ph 0 0 0 0
Tromp c 1 0 0 0
Dubon cf 3 1 2 0
Totals 32 6 9 6 Totals 34 4 7 4
San Francisco 010 002 300 — 6
Seattle 040 000 000 — 4
E—B.Crawford (7). DP—San Francisco 1, Seattle 2. LOB—San Francisco 9, Seattle 9. 2B—Longoria (8). 3B—Flores (1). HR—Ruf (4). SB—Seager (5), Basabe (1). SF—B.Crawford (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Anderson 2 4 4 4 1 3
Peralta 3 0 0 0 1 3
Garcia, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Watson, H, 8 1 1 0 0 0 2
Rogers, H, 9 1 2 0 0 0 2
Selman, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Seattle
Margevicius 5 5 3 3 3 3
Gerber, H, 5 1 1 0 0 1 0
Graveman, L, 0-3 2/3 2 3 3 1 1
Misiewicz 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Lail 1 0 0 0 2 0
Anderson pitched to 1 batter in the 3rd, Margevicius pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP—Anderson (Seager), Ramirez 2 (Longoria, B.Crawford), Selman (Marmolejos). WP—Selman, Margevicius, Ramirez.
T—3:34.