Getting to know the teams in this year’s Lewiston Opening Round

For the first time in almost 30 years, Lewis-Clark State will host a “regional” tournament to try to gain entry into the Avista NAIA World Series.
Starting Monday, five teams from across the country ... and beyond ... will converge on Harris Field for the NAIA Opening Round, sponsored by Avista, to attempt to win one of 10 spots into the Series, which takes place once again at the college May 27-June 3.
The storylines will be aplenty, as all five have endured their own, unique journeys to get to this point.
Most in these parts know the story of this year’s Warriors (51-4), who are ranked No. 5 in the final regular-season NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll and are the top seed in the bracket. They won 28 consecutive games at one point, currently are on a 12-game winning streak, and are attempting to win their 20th national championship.
Some know about No. 4 seed British Columbia (29-24), which played LCSC for the Cascade Conference title and earned the conference’s automatic bid thanks to the Warriors hosting this event. Most know UBC probably is the youngest team in the overall field of 46, boasting just one junior and one senior. Everyone should know the Thunderbirds are 0-6 against LCSC this season.
But what about the other three teams that are coming here: Vanguard (Calif.), Doane (Neb.) and Saint Katherine (Calif.). Those who are diehard NAIA baseball fans know all about them.
For the average person on the street, here’s a guide to what to expect from these teams as play begins less than 48 hours from now:
Vanguard (43-13)
Of note: The Lions boast a veteran-laden team of 13 seniors ... Vanguard had a program-record 16-game winning streak from Jan. 29-Feb. 25. The Lions began the run with a 9-2 victory in the second game of a doubleheader against Saint Katherine. ... Vanguard went 9-4 against teams ranked inside the top 25 this season. One of those losses was a 16-3 drubbing against the Warriors on Jan. 28. ... The Lions are making their second consecutive appearance in the Opening Round. They beat Freed-Hardeman (Tenn) twice but went 1-2 against Faulkner (Ala.) to bow out. It is their seventh appearance in the Opening Round. ... Vanguard is sixth in the nation in stolen bases and 12th in hits. Every starter has at least one home run and 14 players registered 10 or more RBI.
Quotable: “We are excited to be going to Lewiston and to be competing in the postseason,” 10th-year coach Rob Pegg said. “We are back to being healthy have had some good practices leading into the trip out to Lewiston. It is always a special time and we want to make the most of this opportunity.”
Doane (37-12)
Of note: Outfielder Andy Theiler picked up his 200th career hit earlier this season, joining his dad, Frank, as the only father-son duo possibly to have that many hits at the same school in NAIA history ... Great Plains Athletic Conference player of the year Joe Osborn, an outfielder, broke the school’s single-season record for homers with 18. He’s currently tied for the most in a career at Doane with 31. ... Thaniel Thumper, the GPAC pitcher of the year, set the single-season mark for victories for the Tigers with nine, all of which came out of the bullpen. He’s also one save away from Doane’s career mark of 11. ... Lukas White, a designated hitter, was a preseason NAIA All-American. He missed the first 16 games of the season after an injury in summer ball in 2021 and in his first game back, White went 2-for-2 with two home runs, three runs scored and four RBI.
Quotable: “This team has overcome many obstacles throughout the season and is excited for an opportunity to compete at the national level,” sixth-year coach Josh Oltmans said. “They’ve found different ways to win games throughout the year and I believe this has helped us prepare for tournament play.”
Saint Katherine (31-21)
Of note: Brady Ware is kind of a do-it all guy for the Firebirds. According to sports information director Taylor Krouse, he’s the Shohei Ohtani of the team. He’s second in batting average (.348), first in doubles (16), home runs (14), RBI (59), slugging percentage (.674), tied for first in pitching wins (seven), second in games started (13) and strikeouts (74). Ware won the California Pacific Conference’s player of the year award. ... Tom Brunansky, the hitting coach since 2017, won a World Series and was a former All-Star with the Minnesota Twins. He played for 14 years in the major leagues with California, Minnesota, St. Louis, Boston (twice) and Milwaukee.
Quotable: “It has been a learning and growing season for USK baseball,” seventh-year coach Daniel Stange said. “What we have found is if we play our game and don’t beat ourselves, we have a chance. The plan is to stay focused and within ourselves and see where we end up at the end of the week.”
Opening Round Tournament, presented by Avista
All games at Harris Field
Monday
Game 1: British Columbia (29-24) vs. Saint Katherine (Calif.) (31-21), 11 a.m.
Game 2: Vanguard (Calif.) (43-13) vs. Doane (Neb.) (37-12), 2:30 p.m.
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Lewis-Clark State (51-4), 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11 a.m.
Game 5: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 2:30 p.m.
Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Game 7: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 5, 2:30 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 7, 6 p.m.
Thursday (if necessary)
Game 9: Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 8, 11 a.m.