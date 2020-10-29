GENESEE — When Genesee’s offense is clicking, the Bulldogs almost are unstoppable on the volleyball court.
That was apparent when Genesee (16-3) not only became the only team to beat Whitepine League rival Troy this year, but swept the Trojans in straight sets in an Oct. 8 match.
That’s the kind of play coach Pete Crowley is hoping to see this weekend at the Idaho Class 1A state tournament. The Bulldogs open against Liberty (Nampa) at 2:30 p.m. Pacific on Friday at Jerome High School.
Genesee finished third in the 2019 state tournament.
“Offensively, we’re the best team that I’ve ever had, pretty clearly,” Crowley said. “That being said, offense is only as good as the first two contacts, and we’ve got to get the ball to our setter. Once we get a good ball to the setter, that’s when we’re really special.”
The setter position has been particularly strong for Genesee this year in part because the team uses two capable setters.
Crowley said he prefers to adapt his system to the players rather than have players try to adapt to a certain style. So when he realized sophomore Makenzie Stout and senior Carly Allen were skilled at the position, he decided to take advantage by having each of them play setter on the front line and libero on the back line.
“We thought maybe we can kind of kill two birds with one stone here,” Crowley said. “Since both of the setters we thought were going to be really capable defensive players, they can take their turn in the back row and essentially fill that libero spot, and then in the front row, set.”
The new system has helped boost Genesee’s offensive numbers well past its stats from last season.
The Bulldogs own a .200 hitting percentage this season — much better than Crowley’s previous team best of .160. And three times the Bulldogs have had three players match or exceed last year’s season high of 14 kills.
Those kills generally come from junior middle blocker Lucie Ranisate, senior outside hitter Riley Maguire and senior outside hitter Claira Osborne, who Crowley said “hits harder than anybody else in the gym.”
When the Bulldogs are playing at their best, they’re one of the top Class 1A teams in the state. That was evident in their win against Troy. But the Trojans also beat the Bulldogs twice this season.
Their fourth match in the district championship was canceled because of a power outage in Troy. A rematch is possible, but both teams will have to take care of business in the early rounds if they’re to meet late in the tournament.
“I just feel like we’re going to have to play our best game,” Crowley said. “I feel like when we do — and that’s a tall order to have all your players firing on all cylinders at the same time — but when we do, we’re really hard to beat.”
