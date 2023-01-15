From left, Lewis-Clark State players Lindsey Wilson, Adyson Clabby, Sitara Byrd, Payton Hymas and Mataya Green celebrate a made basket during the 10th-ranked Warriors’ Cascade Conference victory Saturday against Southern Oregon at the P1FCU Activity Center.
From left, Lewis-Clark State players Lindsey Wilson, Adyson Clabby, Sitara Byrd, Payton Hymas and Mataya Green celebrate a made basket during the 10th-ranked Warriors’ Cascade Conference victory Saturday against Southern Oregon at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Lewis-Clark State guard Callie Stevens, center, shoots during Saturday’s Cascade Conference game against Southern Oregon at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Lewis-Clark State guard Payton Hymas, left, shoots during Saturday's Cascade Conference game against Southern Oregon at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Austin Johnson
Lewis-Clark State forward Maddie Holm, left, puts up a hook shot Saturday during a Cascade Conference game against Southern Oregon at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Austin Johnson
Lewis-Clark State guard Callie Stevens, center, dribbles during Saturday's Cascade Conference game against Southern Oregon at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Austin Johnson
Lewis-Clark State post Sara Muehlhausen, second from left, shoots during Saturday's Cascade Conference game against Southern Oregon at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Austin Johnson
Coach Brian Orr talks strategy with his team during a timeout during Saturday's Cascade Conference game against Southern Oregon at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Austin Johnson
Lewis-Clark State guard Callie Stevens, left, and Southern Oregon guard Brianna Phiakhamngon fight for possession of the ball during Saturday's Cascade Conference game at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Austin Johnson
Lewis-Clark State forward Maddie Holm is swarmed by multiple Southern Oregon defenders during Saturday's Cascade Conference game at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Austin Johnson
Lewis-Clark State's Sitara Byrd (5) shares a laugh with her teammates during Saturday's Cascade Conference game against Southern Oregon at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Austin Johnson
Lewis-Clark State post Sara Muehlhausen, right, has the ball knocked loose by Southern Oregon forward Clara Robbins during Saturday's Cascade Conference game at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Austin Johnson
Lewis-Clark State forward Maddie Holm, center, shoots during Saturday's Cascade Conference game against Southern Oregon at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Austin Johnson
Lewis-Clark State guard Ellie Sander, left, drives toward the basket during Saturday's Cascade Conference game against Southern Oregon at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Austin Johnson
Lewis-Clark State post Sara Muehlhausen, left, shoots during Saturday's Cascade Conference game against Southern Oregon at the P1FCU Activity Center.
With last year’s Cascade Conference championship letdown still on their minds, the 10th-ranked Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team was determined not to let No. 23 Southern Oregon get the best of it a second time.
The Warriors (16-1, 11-0 Cascade Conference) held the Raiders (13-4, 9-2) scoreless for a 10-minute stretch in the first half and overcame an early 14-point deficit to power past SOU 54-48 in a revenge game Saturday at the P1FCU Activity Center.
“I was really proud of our team,” said LCSC guard Callie Stevens, who recorded a game-high 20 points. “We did start down and could’ve given up, but we didn’t. We fought back and … we stayed poised.”
Holding ’em down
Slow starters all season, the Warriors found themselves in another big deficit early against the hot-starting Raiders.
Brianna Phiakhamgon, SOU’s leading scorer with 12 points, drained a 3-pointer to put the Raiders up 18-4 midway through the first quarter.
But that would be SOU’s last points for a stretch of 10:30 in the first and second quarters. LCSC’s zone defense settled in and Warriors embarked on a 20-0 run to take the lead, kickstarted by three consecutive 3s by Ellie Sander, Adyson Clabby and Stevens.
“We dug ourselves into a pretty big hole in that first quarter and I was really happy with how our players responded,” LCSC coach Brian Orr said. “There was no panic. We came down and got ourselves back in the game in the first quarter and from there it was just a dogfight back and forth.”
Back and forth it was. LCSC led 27-23 at the half, but SOU regained a 35-32 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
Fast-breaking away
SOU’s relentless full-court man defense is a big reason why the Raiders are second in the NAIA in scoring defense at 51.2 points allowed per game. It’s also a big reason why the Warriors struggled against them in the 56-34 loss in last year’s Cascade Conference tournament final.
But the Warriors turned SOU’s strength into a weakness this time, using a series of fast breaks to beat the press and take the lead in the fourth quarter.
It started with a Stevens transition 3 to cut the SOU lead to 41-40 with 6:43 to play.
Then came a pair of Sander layups — both on assists from Stevens — and a Stevens transition basket for a 47-41 LCSC advantage. The Warriors held on the rest of the way.
“One of the things that this team is really noted for is their full-court press,” Orr said. “Last year, that’s what gave us the most problems. So we tweaked some things … and we tried to go flying by them. We ended up with three or four breakaways (and) I thought that was the difference in the game.”
Sander finished with 11 points on 5-of-11 shooting, post Sara Muehlhausen and forward Maddie Holm combined for 19 rebounds and nine Warriors scored at least one point.
Revenge enacted
The loss in the tournament championship game on their home court was used as a bit of pregame motivation for the Warriors, who have now won 16 straight games since dropping their opener to Westmont (Calif.).
“Our little pregame talk before we came on the floor, we were like ‘It’s a revenge game for us, let’s get it. We’re not going to let that happen again,’ ” said Stevens, who scored or assisted on 13 of LCSC’s final 17 points. “It was a big win.”