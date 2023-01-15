With last year’s Cascade Conference championship letdown still on their minds, the 10th-ranked Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team was determined not to let No. 23 Southern Oregon get the best of it a second time.

The Warriors (16-1, 11-0 Cascade Conference) held the Raiders (13-4, 9-2) scoreless for a 10-minute stretch in the first half and overcame an early 14-point deficit to power past SOU 54-48 in a revenge game Saturday at the P1FCU Activity Center.

