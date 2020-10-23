HIGH SCHOOLS
GENESEE — Lucie Ranisate recorded 10 kills, 12 digs and six blocks Thursday to help the Genesee volleyball team qualify for State and reach the Class 1A Division I district final with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-22 victory against Prairie.
It was the Bulldogs’ second win of the double-elimination tournament against Prairie.
Genesee (16-3) plays at 7 p.m. Saturday at Troy. If the Bulldogs, who fell to Troy in the winners’ bracket final Wednesday, can win the 7 p.m. contest, a winner-take-all match will follow at 8:30 p.m.
“Obviously there was a ton on the line in a loser-out match like this, and clearly, I think Troy, Genesee and Prairie are the three best teams in the league,” said Genesee coach Pete Crowley, whose team’s only losses this season have come against Troy and Prairie. “Pretty cool that it came down to them. It was definitely a hard-fought match; we had to play really well, and we did.”
Claira Osborne had a team-high 13 kills for the Bulldogs, while Carly Allen provided 21 assists and went a perfect 15-for-15 serving.
Maniacs make final
ST. MARIES — Orofino defeated Grangeville 25-17, 25-12, 13-25, 29-27 to reach the final round of the Class 2A district tournament, where it fell to St. Maries, 25-18, 25-16, 25-22 in the first match of a best-of-3 championship series.
The Maniacs’ Sydnie Zywina had 13 kills against the Bulldogs and 12 against the Lumberjacks. In the win against Grangeville, Kaylynn Johnson made 17 assists and Abi Cook had four blocks.
Orofino (7-3) faces St. Maries again at noon Saturday to try to force a deciding 2 p.m. contest.
“We just have to clean up some errors and come ready to go Saturday,” Maniacs coach Heidi Summers said.
FOOTBALLPrairie 66, Troy 14
TROY — Prairie scored all but six of its points before halftime — and led 46-0 after the first quarter — during a rout of Troy in a Whitepine League Division I game at Troy High School.
The Pirates (6-0, 5-0), the top-ranked team in Class 1A Division I by the media, wrapped up their second consecutive unbeaten regular season.
Prairie scored in 14 seconds, and the longest it went between touchdowns in the first quarter was three minutes.
Six different Pirates tallied scores, led by Brody Hasselstrom’s two rushing touchdowns and second-quarter pick-6. Hasselstrom recorded 96 yards from scrimmage to lead a team that averaged 10.7 yards per play and rushed for 284 yards against Troy’s 57. Thirteen Prairie players chipped in on offense.
Jesse Cronan and Tayden Hibbard recorded two rushing touchdowns apiece, Dalton Ross had a 21-yard score, and all-state lineman Dean Johnson — on his only carry — burst 50 yards to paydirt.
“I was really pleased with the effort of our guys tonight,” Prairie coach Ryan Hasselstrom said. “All players on the roster contributed.”
Colton McElroy returned an interception for a touchdown in the first and Dalton Ross added a pick as the Pirates’ defense had seven tackles for loss and four takeaways.
Rider Patrick logged a 40-yard scoring run and a 60-yard touchdown reception from Darrick Baier to lead the Trojans (1-7, 1-5).
“Troy has a young team and is working hard to build their program,” Hasselstrom said. “My hat’s off to them for battling hard until the end.”
Prairie 46 14 6 0—66
Troy 0 8 6 0—14
First Quarter
Prairie — Tayden Hibbard 5 run (pass failed).
Prairie — Brody Hasselstrom 7 run (Hasselstrom run).
Prairie — Dalton Ross 21 run (kick failed).
Prairie — Colton McElroy interception return (pass failed).
Prairie — Dean Johnson 50 run (Ross pass from Cole Schlader).
Prairie — Jesse Cronan 20 run (run failed).
Prairie — Hibbard 12 run (pass failed).
Second Quarter
Prairie — Hasselstrom interception return (Hibbard run).
Troy — Rider Patrick 40 run (Chandler Blazzard pass from Darrick Baier).
Prairie — Cronan 10 run (kick failed).
Third Quarter
Prairie — Hasselstrom 10 run (run failed).
Troy — Patrick 60 pass from Baier (pass failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Prairie: Hasselstrom 4-52, Johnson 1-50, Trenton Lorentz 6-36, Cronan 3-35, Travis Alfrey 7-32, Raven Cronan 1-28, Hibbard 3-26, Ross 2-21, Lane Schumacher 1-4, Wyatt Ross 2-0. Troy: Elijah Phillis 10-26, Baier 10-18, Patrick 7-16, Jared Sanderson 1-(-3).
PASSING — Prairie: Schlader 3-5-0—91. Troy: Baier 6-16-3—121.
RECEIVING — Prairie: Hasselstrom 1-44, Matt Coppernoll 1-32, McElroy 1-15. Troy: Patrick 1-60, Blazzard 3-39, Phillis 1-22, Levi McCully 1-0.
CROSS COUNTRYBengal boys place second
ATHOL, Idaho — A late surge by several Lewiston boys’ runners pulled their team past Coeur d’Alene by a single point for second place at the Class 5A district cross country meet, qualifying the Bengals for State for a seventh consecutive season.
Kobe Wessels led the way for the Bengals with a fifth-place time of 16:57.2, while Elijah Sabo and Payton Bigler took eighth and ninth, respectively. Post Falls won the team title with a score of 28, while Lewiston came in at 51 to Coeur d’Alene’s 52, and Lake City scored 97.
“To only qualify by one point for State is a rare accomplishment,” Lewiston coach John Potter said. “There was a lot of nail-biting at the finish line between us and the Coeur d’Alene coach. With about 1,000 meters to go, we were probably eight or nine points behind Coeur d’Alene, but each of our last five runners passed at least one person in those last 1,000 meters. ... It says a lot about our boys’ team and their desire to qualify and defend the legacy of this program.”
On the girls’ side, Dakota Braden was Lewiston’s top finisher at 13th place with a time of 21:24.2. No Bengal girls qualified for State.
The Class 5A state meet is set for Oct. 30 in Pocatello.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Post Falls 28; 2. Lewiston 51; 3. Coeur D’Alene 52; 4. Lake City 97.
Medalist — Brycen Kempton, Post Falls, 16:15.
Lewiston individuals — 5. Kobe Wessels 16:57.2; 8. Elijah Sabo 17:25.8; 9. Payton Bigler 17:27.2; 13. Nick Grimm 18:09.6; 16. James Stubbers 18:14.1; 28. Jordan Poulsen 19:15.3; 31. Kase Bell 19:29.7; 32. Adam Nelson 19:34.4.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Post Falls 21; 2. Coeur d’Alene 52; 3. Lake City 60; 4. Lewiston 100.
Medalist — Samantha Wood, Post Falls, 18:39.9.
Lewiston individuals — 13. Dakota Braden 21:24.2; 18. Maya Conkin 23:01.1; 24. Amelia Black 23:45.7; 25. Kailey Carpenter 24:31.4; 27. Marrissa Johnson 24:50.5; 34. Isabella Bailey 26:30.6; 38. Cassidy Rehder 28:26.1.
GIRLS’ SOCCERMiddleton 3, Moscow 0
AMMON, Idaho — The Moscow girls were unable to get on the board in a Class 4A state tournament game against Middleton at Hillcrest High School.
The Bears (5-3-1) begin consolation play at 8 a.m. today against Bishop Kelly.
A full box score was not available.