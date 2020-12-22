PREP BASKETBALL
GENESEE — Claira Osborne tallied 13 points and six rebounds as Genesee downed Highland of Craigmont 45-19 in a nonleague girls’ basketball game Monday, improving to 7-1.
Bailey Leseman added 12 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Bulldogs, who led 34-8 at halftime despite an early tipoff time (2:30 p.m.) that may have affected both teams.
Isabelle Monk contributed 11 points and four steals, Taylor Mayer had five steals and Lucie Ranisate blocked three shots.
With Highland protecting the inside, Genesee squeezed four of its five 3-pointers into the first quarter before cooling off and finishing at only 16 percent from long range.
“It kind of looked like a winter-vacation game,” Bulldogs coach Greg Hardie said.
HIGHLAND
Taiylor Crea 1 0-0 2, Emmy Espinosa 0 0-0 0, Hannah Smith 0 0-0 0, Hannah Miller 4 1-2 9, Shaylee Stamper 0 0-0 0, Payton Crow 2 1-4 5, Emily Dau 0 0-0 0, Katie Goeckner 0 3-4 3, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 5-10 19.
GENESEE (7-1, 5-1)
Lucie Ranisate 1 0-0 2, Kami Lockler 0 0-0 0, Riley Leseman 0 0-0 0, Jessica Holmes 1 0-0 3, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 4 1-2 11, Bailey Leseman 3 4-5 12, Claira Osborne 6 1-4 13, Taylor Mayer 2 0-2 4, Shonda Bunte 0 0-0 0, Sarah Vestal 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 6-12 45.
Highland 5 3 6 5—19
Genesee 23 11 11 0—45
3-point goals — Holmes, Monk 2, B. Leseman 2.
BOYSGenesee 52, Highland 29
GENESEE — Cy Wareham recorded 19 points and eight assists and Dawson Durham added 16 points as the Genesee boys defeated Highland of Craigmont in a nonleague game.
Despite giving up 23 points to the Huskies’ Lane Wassmuth, the Bulldogs took care of business on the glass, allowing just one offensive rebound from Craigmont.
“Wassmuth ... we just couldn’t stop him,“ coach Travis Grieser said. ”Every time we did stop him it seemed we had to foul him.“
”We made a few adjustments to take some pressure off of the guys guarding him and it paid off.“
GENESEE (3-3, 1-2)
Owen Crowley 3 2-2 8, Dawson Durham 7 2-2 16, Cy Wareham 8 2-2 19, Cooper Owen 2 0-0 4, Cameron Meyer 0 0-0 0, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0, Rodrick Douge 0 0-0 0, Jacob Krick 2 0-0 4, Nolan Bartose 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 7-8 52.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (2-4, 1-1)
Coby Droegmiller 0 0-0 0, Ty Hambly 1 2-7 4, Lane Wassmuth 9 4-6 23, DJ Antone 1 0-0 2, Gage Crow 0 0-0, Noah Watson 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 6-13 29.
Genesee 13 16 14 9—52
Highland 12 10 4 3—29
3-point goals — Wareham, Wassmuth.
JV — Genesee 41, Highland 9.