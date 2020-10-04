HIGH SCHOOLS
GENESEE — Lucie Ranisate accumulated 17 kills, six aces and four blocks and Claira Osborne tallied 18 kills Saturday as the Genesee High School volleyball team defeated Grangeville 28-26, 23-25, 25-16, 25-13.
Zoe Cutlip pitched in 12 digs for the Bulldogs, who took care of business down the stretch.
“It was a great match,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said. “It was senior day, so we used a different rotation for the first set, so it took us a little bit to find our rhythm ... but once we did, we were solid for the rest of the match.”
Hawks hold off Bears
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Moscow fell to Class 4A Inland Empire League foe Lakeland of Rathdrum, 25-10, 30-28, 25-22.
Peyton Watson had eight kills and four blocks, Ellen Heyns finished with 18 assists and Ellie Gray contributed 12 digs for the Bears (0-6, 0-3).
“We tried to make it a match,” Moscow coach Toni Claus said. “The first set, we did not serve-receive great, and we made a few adjustments in two and three. Our serve-receive got better, our sets were better, and our hits were better. They were in there.”
JV — Lakeland def. Moscow
BOYS’ SOCCERGrangeville 5, Priest River 1
GRANGEVILLE — Priest River was first to get on the board, but Grangeville broke through a half-hour into action and ran off five unanswered goals en route to an Intermountain League victory.
Aidan Acton scored twice for the Bulldogs (3-3-1), while Emilio Barela had one goal and one assist.
Grangeville next will play at 2 p.m. Friday at home against Bonners Ferry.
Priest River 1 0—1
Grangeville 2 3—5
Priest River — Shane Gamber, 8th.
Grangeville — Aidan Acton (Emilio Barela), 30th.
Grangeville — Acton (Diego Ramirez), 38th.
Grangeville — Barela, 50th.
Grangeville — Jack Bransford, 60th.
Grangeville — Dalton Dennis, 62nd.
Shots — Priest River 12, Grangeville 32.
Saves — Priest River 25. Grangeville: Bryan Gomez 4.
Coeur d’Alene 4, Lewiston 0
COEUR d’ALENE — Lewiston was unable to get on the board in a defeat at the hands of Class 5A Inland Empire League foe Coeur d’Alene in the regular-season finale for both teams.
The Bengals will head into tournament play at 1-7 overall. Lewiston finished 0-6 in the league.
Lewiston 0 0—0
Coeur d’Alene 2 2—4
Coeur d’Alene — Otto Geilenfeldt (Cooper Proctor), 7th.
Coeur d’Alene — Chris Swider (Alex Reyes), 11th.
Coeur d’Alene — Reyes (Geilenfeldt), 47th.
Coeur d’Alene — Reyes (Geilenfeldt), 58th.
Shots — Lewiston 10, Coeur d’Alene 17.
Saves — Lewiston: Nikko Vega 10. Coeur d’Alene: Cooper Proctor 2.
GIRLS’ SOCCERCoeur d’Alene 5, Lewiston 1
Coeur d’Alene dominated the Lewiston girls’ soccer team in both teams’ regular-season Class 5A Inland Empire League finale at Walker Field.
A penalty kick by Laura Kokernak provided the only goal for the Bengals (5-3-1, 2-3), who will play host to nonleaue foe Coeur d’Alene Charter at 4 p.m. Monday at 4 p.m. before beginning district tournament play next weekend.
Coeur d’Alene 3 2—5
Lewiston 0 1—1
Coeur d’Alene — Elise Frazier, 21st
Coeur d’Alene — Abbie Lyman (Molly Foster), 25th.
Coeur d’Alene — Kelly Allen-Laura, 37th.
Coeur d’Alene — McKenzie Mattis, 50th.
Lewiston — Laura Kokernak, 54th.
Coeur d’Alene — Berkeley Owens (Olivia Wyatt), 75th.
Shots — Coeur d’Alene 24, Lewiston 5.
Saves — Coeur d’Alene: Autumn Lambert 4. Lewiston: Madison Arlint 4.
Grangeville 9, Priest River 2
GRANGEVILLE — The Bulldogs secured the back end of a home and home with the Spartans, scoring five times in the first half to cruise to an Intermountain League victory.
Priest River (0-10, 0-9) did manage to tally a goal in the second half, but Grangeville (5-2-1, 4-1-1) kept rolling in the final 40 minutes.
A complete box score was unavailable.
The Bulldogs next will play at noon Friday at home against Bonners Ferry.
Priest River 0 2—2
Grangeville 5 4—9