The hits just keep on coming.
Genesee’s football game against Clearwater Valley was postponed Saturday, not because of poor air quality issues, but because of a positive coronavirus test of a Bulldogs coach. It also could mean two more games might be affected.
In a letter sent to parents and staff, secondary principal and athletic director Kelly Caldwell said he received a call early in the morning from the coach saying he had been tested Tuesday as part of a weekly routine at his current employer.
The game, which was postponed Friday because of an unhealthy air index, more than likely will be made up because it is a Whitepine League Division I contest.
“While it is frustrating that we don’t get to play, I’m glad we discovered this before involving another school and more of our students and families,” Caldwell said in the letter.
The name of the coach who tested positive is being withheld because of privacy laws.
It is the second known coronavirus case involving high school athletics in the area. On Sept. 11, it was revealed a Grangeville football player tested positive for COVID-19. Grangeville played its first game since the result Friday, falling 30-0 at McCall-Donnelly. Two weeks ago, an outbreak was discovered in the Orofino School District, which then mandated students wear face masks.
First-year Genesee football coach Alex Schnebly deferred comment to Caldwell, who was unavailable for comment for this story. When reached earlier before the Tribune learned of the COVID-19 positive result, Caldwell said the game was postponed and the hope was to try to make it up.
In the letter, Caldwell said the coach hasn’t felt any symptoms but is quarantining at home because of protocols put in place by the school. It also would be in accordance with the protocols set by the National Federation of High Schools as well as the Idaho High School Activities Association sports medicine committees.
The players also now will have to self-isolate, and according to the letter, for almost two weeks. In the meantime, Caldwell said in the letter he and superintendent Wendy Moore have been in contact with the regional health department, which will begin working on contact tracing.
Genesee had been conducting practices indoors this week instead of being outside because of the poor air quality, increasing the likelihood of this being a community spread event.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to play at 7 p.m. this Friday at home against Lapwai, then host Troy at 7 p.m. Oct. 2. The quarantine is set to expire Oct. 1. Caldwell said in the letter that siblings of football players will be allowed to go to school as long as they are symptom-free (no fever, constant cough or loss of taste/smell), but they must wear a mask.
“We will continue to do our best to keep the students and staff healthy, and keep students in the building for learning and playing the sports that they love,” Caldwell said.
In Idaho, there are 37,247 reported cases of the coronavirus, including 288 new probable and confirmed cases, with 441 confirmed deaths, according to the state’s website at 4 p.m. Pacific on Saturday. In Latah County, where Genesee is seated, there have been 310 confirmed positive tests of COVID-19 but zero deaths. The trend in Latah County has been moving upward since Sept. 9, when the incidence rate per 100,000 people was at its lowest since the middle of July. On Sept. 9, the rate was at 4.6. As of Saturday, it was 11.4.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website has reported 6,706,374 confirmed cases in the United States, including 49,575 new cases, with a total of 198,099 deaths (these numbers typically lag a day behind). According to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine website, the number of cases in the U.S. climbed to 6,764,970, with a total of 199,259 deaths, as of 10 p.m. Pacific on Saturday.
