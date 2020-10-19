Genesee High School canceled the rest of its football season Sunday, including a game tonight at Prairie of Cottonwood, after a Bulldogs football player tested positive for the coronavirus, athletic director Kelly Caldwell confirmed.
It’s the second brush with the virus for the Genesee athletic department, whose schedules were upended after an unnamed football coach tested positive in September.
Because of that shuffling, Genesee scheduled makeup football games for three consecutive Mondays, including a home game Oct. 26 against Lapwai.
Now both games have been scrapped.
Caldwell said he received word of the latest positive test Saturday. Two other Genesee students, both nonathletes, also tested positive last week, he said.
All three students had been staying home from school since experiencing symptoms, Caldwell said.
“We really appreciate that people are communicating so well and being honest and up-front with us, so we can do our best to help mitigate things,” Caldwell said. “We’ve said all along, ‘No blame, no shame.’ If somebody has a positive test, just let us know. We’re trying to be as transparent as possible about things, while protecting identities at the same time.”
The name of the football player who tested positive was withheld because of privacy laws.
According to Genesee school policy, which has been tweaked since the positive test in September, people who have tested positive must quarantine for at least five days from the time of exposure, regardless of any subsequent negative test.
Plus, “If you’re experiencing symptoms, stay home,” Caldwell said.
The cancellation of tonight’s game means Prairie (5-0) has clinched the Whitepine League Division I title with a 4-0 league mark, regardless of what happens in its regular-season finale Friday at Troy.
Because the Pirates had intended to honor their seniors against the Bulldogs, the school looked into the possibility of squeezing in a home game early this week against Logos’ junior varsity and use mainly reserves. But that idea was abandoned.
Genesee finishes its football season with a 4-2 overall record and a 1-2 Whitepine League Division I mark. The school still plans to host a three-team district volleyball pod starting Tuesday, and could possibly host more matches in the event depending on results.
