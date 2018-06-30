PULLMAN - Nearly every day during the spring and summer, Tim Busch and the "Ridge Runners" - a laid-back group of mostly retired Pullman golf enthusiasts - take to the Palouse Ridge Golf Club to play a round of golf.
They usually throw a few bucks into a pot that goes to the day's winners, then the group splits into fours and sets out for a day of fun, jokes and golf.
Many of the Ridge Runners have been playing at Palouse Ridge ever since the course opened in 2008. Before that, they played on Washington State's old nine-hole course, which was demolished to make room for the new course.
Palouse Ridge - home for the Cougar golf teams - turns 10 years old next month and is set to host its second and third NCAA regionals in 2019 and 2020.
"I've probably golfed there more than anybody," said Busch, a 72-year-old retired public-school teacher. "I figure I've got the most rounds in - probably at least 1,500.
"The thing I like about it is it's a challenge, but it's doable. If you know how to take advantage of the way they designed it and use the hills to your advantage, it's really fun."
In addition to avid golfers like Busch and his pals, Palouse Ridge's staff also has some of the same names that have been around since the beginning. Todd Lupkes is the current general manager and former superintendent, Mike Bednar is the current superintendent and former assistant superintendent and Jeremy Wexler is the head golf pro. All three oversaw the opening of the course.
"None of us can believe it's been 10 years," Lupkes said. "When we started we all had kids that were in car seats and diapers and now they're all in high school. My oldest daughter just graduated."
Lupkes said the course's founders set out to build a prestigious championship-level course for WSU and the town of Pullman, and it's more than lived up to their goals.
Palouse Ridge is currently ranked the No. 2 college golf course in the nation by LINKS magazine and it's ranked No. 5 in the state of Washington by Golfweek magazine.
"That's a pretty prestigious ranking," Bednar said. "There's a lot of golf courses in the state of Washington. To be in the top 10 is pretty darn good."
Palouse Ridge's recognition goes beyond golf publications. Lupkes said that when he's traveling, strangers will strike up a conversation when they see the Palouse Ridge logo on his shirt or hat.
"Somebody will be on the bus with you on Florida, and they'll go, 'Oh I've heard about that golf course,' or 'I've played that golf course,' " Lupkes said. "You don't find that very often that a community gets that kind of acknowledgment around the country. It happens so frequently now that it's just part of the thing when you travel."
Lupkes, Bednar and Busch all said their favorite hole is the course's signature 15th hole - a drivable par 4 with sand traps along the middle.
The hole was the favorite of course architect John Harbottle III, who died unexpectedly from a heart attack in 2012 at 53 years old. Lupkes said he knew Harbottle for 20 years before he died.
"It's probably one of the prettiest holes on the course, yet it's one of the funnest to play because it never plays the same way twice," he said. "It has bunkers down the middle so ... if it's a little bit windy (it can be challenging). It's only 350 yards from the gray tee so it makes it fun. If you're downwind you can hit the ball far."
For Busch and the Ridge Runners, the course never gets old. There's always new experiences, like the time Busch and his friend Al Ruddy, 82, accidentally hit their golf balls into each other in flight.
"There was one time that he was on one side of the fairway and I was on the other (and) our balls collided in midair 170 yards down the fairway," Busch said, "which is probably Powerball odds of that happening."
For Bednar, his time at the course goes back well before Palouse Ridge was around. He worked at the old nine-hole WSU course for 10 years before the bulldozers came in and tore it down. Busch also worked at the old WSU course in the 1950s.
But it became clear in the early 2000s that Washington State would need a new, full course if it ever wanted to become a championship-caliber venue, Lupkes said.
There were three goals, he said: No. 1 was to have something to serve as an amenity for faculty, staff and students living in Pullman; No. 2 was the marketing and branding name recognition so the course could hold tournaments and No. 3 was to serve as an economic boost to the city when golfers come into town.
It's lived up to all three.
"It's turned out to be a huge amenity to the town and the school," Lupkes said.
