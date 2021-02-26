You know you played a good game — or scored a big win, more importantly — when a waiting mob of supporters greets you outside your locker room after the game.
That was the case for Lewiston’s Kash Lang and Jace McKarcher on Thursday after the Bengals’ 55-44 home win against Post Falls.
“There he is!” a voice shouted as the pair emerged.
The welcome was well-earned for the teammates, who were instrumental in extending their season. The victory in the Class 5A district tournament sent Lewiston to a state tournament play-in game and ended Post Falls’ campaign.
Lewiston (12-6) plays Eagle (12-7) at 3 p.m. Saturday in Grangeville. Win that one, and the Bengals punch their first trip to State since 2017. It will be Lewiston’s third elimination game this week.
“They’re hungry,” Bengals coach Jayson Ulrich said after the game. “They want to get down there and experience (State), and we don’t care who’s in our way. Back against the wall, we kind of like it this way. It keeps them motivated, keeps them focused, and they were sharp tonight.”
Lang’s game-high 16 points and McKarcher’s defense were vital in dispatching the Trojans (14-8), who beat the Bengals just six days earlier in the first round of the district tournament. Lang scored nine of his points on fourth-quarter free throws, helping Lewiston maintain a multiple-possession advantage, and McKarcher chased Post Falls senior sharpshooter Caden McLean all over the court in an effort to keep the ball out of his hands.
It was the teams’ third meeting in the last 14 days, creating palpable tension inside Lewiston’s deafening gym.
“Last time we played them, they beat us down here, so that gave us extra added motivation to beat them,” Lang said.
Lewiston led at the end of each quarter and pulled ahead by as many as 15 points in the fourth. The Bengals went 5-for-10 from the floor in the final frame and scored their final 12 points from the free-throw line, where they converted 13 of 20 attempts in the fourth quarter alone, dimming Post Falls’ chance at a late rally.
Alex Horning made a 3-pointer to pull the Trojans within 48-41 in the fourth, but shortly thereafter, he was disqualified after being whistled for his fifth personal foul and a subsequent technical. Cruz Hepburn sunk two free throws for the personal foul and Lang cashed two for the tech, pushing the Bengals back up 52-41.
For the game, Lewiston went 17-of-26 from the line. Post Falls was 9-of-18.
Horning, though he managed a team-high 14 points for the Trojans, was a focal point of the Bengals’ defensive plan. Using what Ulrich called a “triangle-and-2” set, Lewiston stuck defenders on the 6-foot-5 Horning and the all-state guard McLean and rotated around to Post Falls’ other players, hoping to make, as Lang said, “the rest of their team beat us.”
It worked. McLean managed 10 points, but didn’t crack the scoring column until the 4:07 mark of the third. Cole Rutherford was Post Falls’ only other player to reach double-figure points with 11.
“Don’t let him get the ball or shoot a 3,” McKarcher said of the keys to slowing McLean. “Make him run around like he did this game … make the other guys try to do something.”
The final score was indicative of a typical high school basketball game, but it wasn’t on pace to end up that way after the opening quarter.
The teams combined to shoot 2-for-19 in the first 8 minutes, which ended with the Bengals up 4-2. The game then settled into a rhythm.
“I would’ve lived with a 16-8 game,” Ulrich said, “as long as I have 16.”
McKarcher, George Forsmann and Joel Mullikin each had eight points, Cruz Hepburn scored seven and Chanse Eke added six in a balanced effort for Lewiston. The Bengals shot 41 percent from the field compared to 27.8 percent for Post Falls.
A last-minute shot kept Lewiston from the 2020 state tournament. That heartbreak has fueled this season, and especially this late run, and there’s still gas in the tank, Lang insisted.
More postgame mobs, too, if the wins keep coming.
“We’ve been working all offseason to this point and we’re not going to give up at all,” the senior said. “We’re going to keep working until we get to State, because we dedicated ourselves to get there and we’re not losing.”
POST FALLS (14-8)
Jaxon Andersen 0 1-4 1, Caden McLean 3 1-4 10, Zack Rodriquez 1 1-2 3, Cole Rutherford 3 5-5 11, Isaac Ballew 2 0-0 6, James Lee 0 0-0 0, Alex Horning 6 1-3 14, Josiah Shields 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 9-18 44.
LEWISTON (12-6)
Chanse Eke 2 0-0 6, Jace McKarcher 3 1-3 8, Kash Lang 2 11-16 16, Joel Mullikin 3 0-1 8, Cruz Hepburn 1 5-6 7, Braydon Forsman 1 0-0 2, James White 0 0-0 0, Shadryn Goeckner 0 0-0 0, George Forsmann 4 0-0 8. Totals 16 17-26 55.
Post Falls 2 9 12 21—44
Lewiston 4 16 11 24—55
3-point goals — McLean 3, Ballow 2, Eke 2, Mullikin 2, McKarcher, Lang, Horning.
