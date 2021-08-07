NEW YORK — Brett Gardner singled home the winning run with two outs in the 11th inning as the surging New York Yankees staged two late comebacks before beating the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Friday for their fourth consecutive victory.
Aaron Judge hit a tying sacrifice fly in the eighth and Giancarlo Stanton pulled the Yankees even again with a two-out single in the 10th. New York (60-49) has won seven of eight since the trade deadline to move a season-high 11 games above .500.
“You have to give them credit. It’s tough to beat them here in this ballpark and close them out,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “When you’re down to your final out like that, it’s a tough one to swallow.”
Relegated to a bullpen game after two starters tested positive for COVID-19 this week, the Yankees used nine pitchers — the most in franchise history for a game not played in September.
None of those pitchers went more than 1ž innings, making New York the first major league team since 1900 to win in extra innings without having a pitcher throw at least two innings.
“It’s cool to see,” Stanton said. “You’ve got guys coming out in maybe uncomfortable settings for them and they came in and shoved.”
Albert Abreu (1-0) worked a scoreless 11th for his first career win.
“The mentality started yesterday. We knew it was going to be a bullpen day for us today,” Abreu said through a translator. “From yesterday the talk was that it was going to be our day, and we were going to go in there and do the best that we can.”
With one out in the 11th, the Mariners intentionally walked Rougned Odor for the second time in three innings to face light-hitting catcher Kyle Higashioka. Keynan Middleton (0-2) struck out Higashioka before Gardner, who turns 38 this month, lined a 2-2 fastball into center field to score automatic runner Joey Gallo from second base.
“It definitely felt good to be able to come through,” Gardner said. “I feel every game now kind of has that must-win atmosphere.”
It was the ninth career walk-off hit for Gardner, the longest-tenured Yankees player, and his first since July 2017.
“It’s been a little while,” he said.
Hitting just .199 this season, Gardner was mobbed by teammates on the dirt between first and second after ending a game that took 4 hours, 16 minutes.
Seattle New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 4 0 1 1 LeMahieu 2b 3 0 0 0
Haniger rf 5 1 1 0 Wade pr 0 0 0 0
Seager 3b 5 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0
France 1b 5 0 3 0 Judge rf 4 0 0 1
Toro 2b 5 0 2 1 Stanton dh 4 0 2 1
Fraley lf 2 0 0 0 Gallo lf 4 1 0 0
Moore ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Torres ss 5 0 2 0
Bauers ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Odor 3b-2b 3 0 0 0
Torrens dh 4 0 1 0 Higashioka c 5 0 0 0
Kelenic cf 4 0 0 0 Davis cf 2 0 0 0
Raleigh c 4 0 1 0 Gardner cf 2 2 1 1
Murphy pr-c 0 1 0 0
Totals 41 2 9 2 Totals 36 3 6 3
Seattle 000 001 000 10 — 2
New York 000 000 010 11 — 3
DP—Seattle 1, New York 1. LOB—Seattle 9, New York 12. 2B—Raleigh (3), Torres (16). SB—Rizzo (1), Torres (11). SF—Judge (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales 62/3 3 0 0 2 5
Smith H,1 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Castillo BS,1-3 1 0 1 1 2 0
Steckenrider 1 1 0 0 1 0
Swanson BS,1-3 1 1 1 0 1 2
Middleton L,0-2 2/3 1 1 0 1 1
New York
Peralta 12/3 2 0 0 0 2
Ridings 11/3 0 0 0 0 0
Rodriguez 1 1 0 0 0 0
Holmes 11/3 1 1 1 0 1
Luetge 11/3 2 0 0 0 2
Loaisiga 11/3 2 0 0 1 2
Britton 1 0 0 0 0 1
Green 1 1 1 0 0 1
Abreu W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
HBP—Castillo (Rizzo).
Umpires—Home, Tim Timmons; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Carlos Torres.
T—4:16. A—43,180 (47,309).