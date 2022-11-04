Gar-Pal sends full teams to Washington state cross country meet

Pullman senior Raul Najera runs during a meet this season. Najera is one of three Greyhound boys who will compete in Saturday’s Washington Class 2A state cross country meet at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco, Wash.

 Courtesy Alexandra Portratz-Lee

For the first time in program history, Garfield-Palouse is sending full boys and girls varsities to the Washington Class 1B/2B state meet, which will take place Saturday at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.

Representatives from Asotin and Colton also are among the 1B/2B field, and five Pullman athletes will be competing in the Class 2A race at the same location.

