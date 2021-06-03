The only drawback in Georgia Gwinnett’s undefeated run through the Avista NAIA World Series was its propensity for slow starts.
The Grizzlies put that weakness behind them Wednesday at Harris Field.
Georgia Gwinnett piled up 10 runs in the first three innings and held on to beat Faulkner (Ala.) 15-10 to remain the lone unbeaten team in the tournament heading into today’s championship round against Central Methodist.
“I’m very proud of our team and the effort we brought to this championship series,” Georgia Gwinnett coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. “I think it was really cool to watch our group continue to build upon the momentum we’ve had over the last few weeks and bring it here.”
The surging Grizzlies (50-10) will face CMU (49-7) in a rematch of Tuesday’s game GGC won at 6:30 p.m. today. A Gwinnett win would award the Grizzlies their first World Series title. CMU needs to win twice to take the title.
In its first three games here, Georgia Gwinnett needed mid-game bursts to win. Against Faulkner, it lit up the scoreboard from the jump.
The fifth-seeded Grizzlies scored in a variety of unique ways — they scored three times on wild pitches, once on a balk and twice when Faulkner left fielder Isaac Phillips lost the ball in the lights.
But Georgia Gwinnett’s big bats had plenty of pop too, especially in a seven-run third inning that all but put the game out of reach.
Kyle Harvey got the inning rolling with a two-run double to the corner of left field that scored Gabe Howell and Myles McKisic. The next batter, Nick Barnes, blasted a no-doubter, two-run home run over the center-field fence, and the Grizzlies were grooving en route to a 10-1 advantage.
“We just have each other’s backs,” said McKisic, who racked up three runs, drove in two and tallied a home run and a double. “When one guy goes, we just try to get his back and keep building energy ... and try to pour as many runs on as possible.”
Sheetinger said the early cushion provided some confidence for starting pitcher Kevin Kyle. The junior right-hander went 8 innings, striking out nine.
“It gave us some breathing room, but more than that it gave Kevin Kyle some confidence, that ‘Hey man, we’ve got your back,’ ” Sheetinger said of his team’s early offense. “I think it was really great to watch our guys do that.”
Harvey went 3-of-6 with three RBI and speedy courtesy runner Myles Smith scored three runs for the Grizzlies.
Faulkner’s success largely had ridden on its top two pitchers in Antonio Frias and July Sosa. But with neither available for this contest, Georgia Gwinnett tallied its largest run total of the tournament.
The lone bright spot for the Eagles early on was third baseman Shawn Ross, who had a pair of solo home runs over the center-field fence in the first and third.
Faulkner trailed 15-4 going into the bottom of the ninth before recording a six-spot that was too little, too late.
As for the Grizzlies, they want to keep it simple going into the championship.
“We’re just going to do the same thing we’ve been doing all week,” McKisic said, “(which) is go pitch by pitch and try to be the toughest ones on the field.”
GA. GWINNETT FAULKNER
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bates c 5 0 2 0 Anthony cf 5 1 2 1
Smith pr 0 3 0 0 Mathews 2b 4 0 1 0
Keller lf 4 1 1 0 Hargis pr 0 1 0 0
Howell ss 4 2 1 2 Ross ss 4 3 3 2
Morris dh 1 1 0 0 Arauz 3b 4 2 1 0
Stubbs dh 3 1 1 1 Phillips lf 5 2 4 0
Harvey 3b 6 1 3 3 Lucas 1b 5 0 1 0
Barnes rf 5 1 1 2 Reys-Cruz dh 2 0 0 0
McKisic 2b 4 3 2 2 Secmbe dh 3 1 1 2
Evans 1b 4 1 2 1 Lara rf 5 0 2 2
Johnson cf 4 1 1 0 Villa c 5 0 1 0
Totals 40 15 14 11 Totals 42 10 16 7
Ga. Gwinnett 217 020 021—15 14 2
Faulkner 103 000 006—10 16 1
Georgia Gwinnett ip h r er bb so
Kyle (W, ) 8.1 13 7 6 3 9
Hamby 0.2 3 3 0 0 1
Faulkner ip h r er bb so
Correa (L, ) 2 4 6 4 1 3
Quinnelly 0 2 3 3 1 0
Hilyer 2.1 3 3 3 1 2
Battle 3 4 1 1 1 3
Paulsen 1.2 1 2 2 0 1
Attendance — 185.
Wiebe may be contacted at sports@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @StephanSports.
Georgia Gwinnett 15
Faulkner 10
STARS OF THE GAME
Georgia Gwinnett sluggers MYLES MCKISIC and KYLE HARVEY combined for five hits, five RBI and four runs in the Grizzlies’ best offensive performance of the tournament.
STAYING FOCUSED
Grizzlies coach Jeremy Sheetinger said one secret to his team’s calmness under pressure is daily mindfulness training. The daily meditation helps the players lock in before each game.
QUOTE OF NOTE
“I think at times, players and coaches in particular, we get lost in the past or we think ahead to the future. … I have to remind myself in the dugout every once in a while, ‘Hey man, don’t think too far to the ninth, we’re here in the sixth,’ and stay locked in pitch to pitch. But we also have 25 guys that do that every single day, every single game, and I think that’s why we’ve had success out here.” — Sheetinger.