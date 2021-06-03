Nick Merkel’s staggering win count improved to an NAIA-best 14, and this latest triumph was second to none.
Central Methodist’s ace grew up in Spokane. Merkel had made the 100-mile jaunt to Lewiston with family members six or seven times, he recalls, to take in the Avista NAIA World Series.
Merkel’s opponent on Wednesday afternoon, Lewis-Clark State, was almost always the championship favorite during his younger days.
“I’ve been looking forward to this since coming into the NAIA,” he said.
The electric 6-foot-7 junior settled in after a jittery start, blanking the Warriors across six innings to guide the Eagles to an 8-5 victory, which booted the No. 3 seed hosts from the Series.
Second-seeded CMU (49-7) has advanced to the title round in its first Series appearance.
“We’re putting our names on the NAIA baseball map,” said Merkel (14-0).
“That was a great team we beat today, and it feels really good to beat them. ... It’s something special to come back to this area and face them, and see what I could do against those guys.”
Tasked with cooling off LCSC’s sizzling bats in the sweltering heat at Harris Field, Merkel was off-target for the first two frames.
L-C star Jack Johnson reached on a single in the first, and Dillon Plew followed with a walk before slugging first baseman Brock Ephan whacked a curveball — left dangling over the plate — to center field for a three-run homer.
The Warriors (44-6) stretched their lead to 4-1 in the second on Plew’s two-out RBI single. A wild pitch had put Johnson on third base.
“We jumped on him early. He was leaving some pitches up,” LCSC coach Jake Taylor said. “I thought we might be able to chase him early, but we never did.
“He worked ahead in the count from pretty much the third inning on. We chased with two strikes, were chasing his slider and got stubborn with our approach.”
The Warriors couldn’t muster a hit from the fourth inning to the eighth.
Merkel worked eight innings on 135 pitches, striking out nine against four runs allowed on seven hits and three walks. Aside from the first two innings, just four LCSC batsmen reached base.
His cut fastball induced plenty of empty swings early in counts, and the Warriors were often fooled by his nasty slider outside.
“I just bulldogged up,” Merkel said. “Stuff wasn’t really working. I just had to keep competing, and it worked out. I got a little more comfortable. Once we scored one I knew we were gonna come back. I was trying to leave everything out there, and I’m glad I did.”
Meanwhile, the Warriors’ patchwork staff could only limit CMU for so long.
LCSC started Matt Driver, who’d pitched just 8 innings this year, went 3. His outing was commendable given the circumstances.
CMU’s Grant Victor pushed across a run in the second with an RBI groundout, and Logan Haring did the same in the third. Driver stranded two in that inning, winning a nine-pitch at-bat with his fourth strikeout — he punched out the side in the first.
“Driver has great stuff. He was just starting to get healthy at the right time, and he gave us a pretty quality start,” Taylor said.
The Eagles’ Adrian Martinez sent reliever Brooks Juhasz’s second pitch way past the left-field fence to knot the score at 4-4. Juhasz rebounded with a 1-2-3 fifth, then was replaced by Tallon Thomason (6-1), who fanned two and got a run-saving lay-out catch from Johnson in left field.
Sergio Macias’ first-pitch, two-run double to center highlighted CMU’s momentous seventh. Greg Blackman, throwing for the third time of the tourney, entered in a tricky situation, but surrendered only one run — Max McCay’s RBI groundout — despite a bases-loaded jam.
“I felt like we were in it throughout the game,” Ephan said. “We were resilient all tournament, no matter what, no matter if our backs were against the wall.”
The Eagles tacked on a two-out RBI double from Macias in the eighth, and the advantage held. CMU closer Beau Atkins gave up a run-scoring double from Johnson in the bottom of the ninth, but the potential rally didn’t have the steam.
“We knew, if we could just keep it even there for a while, and with Merkel shutting them down,” Eagles coach Nate Breland said, “you’d feel the momentum shift. And the momentum shifted tremendously. I knew, if we could score one or two runs, we’d have a chance to really break their backs.
“After we put up that three-spot there in the seventh ... it was like, ‘Just fill the zone, throw strikes. Make them earn it.’ That’s what Merkel did.”
Merkel pitched for the Community Colleges of Spokane after graduating from Ferris High. LCSC showed him some interest in recruiting, but he was “trying to get out of the area.”
On Wednesday, he wound up running into a few familiar faces from the Northwest. Like Merkel, several Warriors played juco ball at Northwest Athletic Conference programs.
“I remember battling against some of those guys at Spokane,” Merkel said. “We had little rivalries back then, and I kept that same feeling today.”
Macias, Kenny Otero and Mason Schwellenbach each batted 3-for-5 for the Eagles, who outhit LCSC 12-8.
Johnson paced the Warriors, hitting 2-for-5 to conclude his first Series with a line of 9-for-21 and seven RBI.
LCSC won three consecutive loser-out games at the tourney.
“We had ups and downs, but we battled through,” Ephan said. “We didn’t finish the way we wanted to, but we played hard till the end.”
The Warriors will graduate standouts Ephan, Johnson, Plew, Dalton Harum and bullpen ace Jesse Parker, who threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings vs. CMU.
“We’re grateful for this group,” Taylor said. “They endured the year of the pandemic. They just wanted to play. They truly enjoyed being around each other. You could tell by all the tears at the end. Couldn’t be more proud of them. We ran out of gas, but we gave it everything we had.”
CENTRAL METHODIST LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cole 2b 4 1 1 0 Way ss 4 0 1 0
Otero cf 5 1 3 0 Johnson lf 5 2 2 1
Ruckman pr 0 1 0 0 Plew 3b 4 1 1 1
Haring 1b 5 1 1 1 Ephan 1b 4 1 1 3
Macias ss 5 1 3 3 Nagle rf 4 0 0 0
Schwellenbach dh 5 1 3 0 White dh 3 0 1 0
McDonald lf 1 0 0 0 James c 2 0 1 0
McGorrian lf 2 0 0 0 Light pr 0 0 0 0
Victor 3b 4 0 0 1 Threlfall c 1 0 1 0
McCay c 3 0 0 1 Harum cf 4 0 0 0
Davis pr 0 1 0 0 Davis 2b 3 0 0 0
Martinez rf 4 1 1 2 Linscott ph 1 1 0 0
Totals 38 8 12 8 Totals 35 5 8 5
Central Methodist 011 200 310—8 12 1
Lewis-Clark State 310 000 001—5 8 1
Central Methodist ip h r er bb so
Merkel (W, 14-0) 8 7 4 4 3 9
Atkins 1 1 1 0 0 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Driver 3.1 5 3 3 1 4
Juhasz 1.2 1 1 1 1 1
Thomason (L, 6-1) 1 4 3 3 0 2
Blackman 1.2 2 1 1 1 2
Parker 1.1 0 0 0 0 2
Attendance — 533.
Stars of the game
Eagle ace NICK MERKEL, a Spokane product, locked down LCSC’s powerful bats, holding the Warriors without a hit for four full innings and posting zeros on the board in six straight frames. His 14th win ties teammate Mason Schwellenbach for the NAIA lead.
CMU shortstop SERGIO MACIAS hit 3-for-5, driving in two runs with a seventh-inning double to put his team ahead 6-4, then adding an insurance run with an RBI double in the eighth.
First-timers
No matter the outcome of this week’s title round, a first-time champion will be crowned. CMU had never qualified for the Series before this year, and Georgia Gwinnett — making its fourth appearance here — has never played in the championship.
Quote of note
“Just had to battle. If I kept it close, I knew my guys would come through. I didn’t have my best stuff, but I just worked hard to get ground balls when I could, punchouts when I could.”
— Nick Merkel