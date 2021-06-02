Georgia Gwinnett’s first two games have played out similarly here at the Avista NAIA World Series. The Grizzlies take a little time to get themselves comfortable, then find the zone in the middle innings.
It happened once again Tuesday, as they got their bats cranked up in one of the middle innings and took off to a 9-3 victory at Harris Field.
“You have to recognize that every game doesn’t always start with a blast,” second-year Grizzlies coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. “Sometimes you’ve got to work your way into and feel your way through it. But once we did, our guys started to figure out how we were going to apply the pressure and how we were going to score runs and how we were going to get those guys out.”
With the victory, Georgia Gwinnett (49-10) will play Faulkner (40-11) at 6:30 p.m. today. Even if the Grizzlies fall to the Eagles, they will remain in the tournament. Central Methodist (48-7) will play Lewis-Clark State (44-5) in an elimination game at 3 p.m. today.
The Grizzlies have been slow starters throughout this 10-team event, and the script didn’t change on this night.
Against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Friday, the Grizzlies went 1-for-8 with a walk the first time through the order before they eventually scooted away with a 9-6 victory and earn almost 72 hours off before their next game
Then on Tuesday, they had a bit of a better beginning, going 2-for-8 in the first two innings before starting to warm up in the third and exploding in the fourth for eight runs and eight hits in an 11-7 win against top-seeded Southeastern.
In this contest, Georgia Gwinnett began the game 1-for-8 after the first seven outs. Then the Grizzlies began to do what they do so well: apply the pressure and force the mistakes.
Cord Johnson walked with one down in the third, then Austin Bates sent a full-count, hanging fastball over the fence in right that put the Grizzlies in front 2-1. For Bates, it was his second home run of the season, and quite an opportune time to get it.
“When you work your way through that first at-bat and things don’t go your way, we talk about in our dugout that’s the game testing you and do you really trust your approach,” Sheetinger said. “Do you trust who you are in the box. That’s when it gets challenged, and to stay within the game plan. That’s what you saw there with Austin.”
But Georgia Gwinnett was just getting started.
Griffin Keller followed with a single to right-center, and Gabe Howell doubled him home Livingston Morris was hit by a pitch from Central Methodist starter Kenny Otero (9-3). Kyle Harvey then laid a perfect bunt down the third-base line, and Otero spiked the ball into the ground, scoring Howell and putting runners on second and third. Nick Barnes then doubled to the gap in right-center, scoring Harvey and Morris to make it 6-1.
The Grizzlies then put up two more in the fourth. Bates walked with one out and an out later, Howell followed with a homer to left-center, his 10th of the year, that pushed the cushion to 8-1.
“I just stuck to my approach, stuck to what I know and just trusted the plan,” said Howell, who was 3-for-5 with a double, home run and three RBI after going just 1-for-8 in the first two games. “Just to stick with it and trust my skills.”
The Eagles were able to cut into the deficit in the bottom of the sixth against Georgia Gwinnett freshman left-handed starter Tyler Clayton (5-3). With two outs, Grant Victor and Max McCay had back-to-back RBI singles as the Eagles pulled within 8-3. However, Clayton got out of the jam by getting Devon Garcia to fly out to end the inning.
Clayton was lifted after that, and he pitched well. He allowed 10 hits, one walk and four strikeouts on 103 pitches.
In the seventh, Central Methodist was able to get two on with two out against reliever Gage Williams, but got Mason Schwellenbach to fly out to right to short-circuit that rally.
Williams has difficulty again in the eighth, allowing the first two runners to reach. However, he induced a 4-6-3 double play to Max McCay and a ground out to Garcia.
All told, the Eagles left nine men on base, including two in the first when they scored just one run on four hits.
“Whether it was them making good pitches or the ball wasn’t rolling our way, that’s baseball,” Central Methodist coach Nate Breland said.
Now as the Eagles fight for their tournament lives, the Grizzlies have the easiest path of the four remaining teams to the national championship.
“In our dugout, we always knew and we always had faith,” Howell said. “We just keep on coming after them, go hard the whole time and good things will happen for you.”
GA. GWINNETT CENT. METHODIST
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bates c 4 1 1 2 Cole 2b 5 0 1 0
Smith pr 0 1 0 0 Otero p 5 0 1 0
Keller lf 4 2 2 0 Davis pr 0 0 0 0
Howell ss 5 2 3 3 Haring 1b 5 2 3 0
Morris dh 3 1 1 0 Macias ss 4 0 2 0
Harvey 3b 4 1 2 0 Schwellenbach rf 4 0 2 1
Barnes rf 5 0 2 2 McDonald lf 2 1 0 0
McKisic 2b 4 0 0 0 Victor 3b 4 0 3 1
Evans 1b 4 0 0 0 McCay c 4 0 1 1
Johnson cf 1 1 0 0 Garcia cf 4 0 0 0
Totals 34 9 11 7 Totals 37 3 13 3
Georgia Gwinnett 006 200 001—9 11 0
Central Methodist 100 002 000—3 13 2
Georgia Gwinnett ip h r er bb so
Clayton (W, 5-2) 6 10 3 3 1 5
Williams (S, 3) 3 3 0 0 1 1
Central Methodist ip h r er bb so
Otero (L, 9-3) 4 8 8 8 2 4
Vicars 4.1 2 1 1 5 1
Davis 0.2 1 0 0 0 0
Attendance — 540.
Walden may be contacted at dwalden@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2258 or on Twitter @waldo9939.